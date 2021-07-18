The German has won the Silver Medal for low amateur at The 149th Open

Matthias Schmid Wins Silver Medal As Open’s Low Amateur

It was an Open Championship to remember for Germany’s Matthias Schmid as his four-round display at Royal St George’s earned him the coveted Silver Medal for low amateur.

The 23-year-old finished two-over for the tournament, beating China’s Yuxin Lin – the only other amateur to make the cut – by four shots.

“It’s something special to play well here as an amateur,” Schmid said. “I guess it doesn’t happen too often. So I’m very, very happy that I could do it this week.”

In winning, Schmid also tied the record for the lowest single round recorded by an amateur at golf’s oldest championship, his second-round 65 matching the score set by Tom Lewis in 2011 – also at Royal St George’s.

“Friday afternoon was obviously huge,” he added. “I was very nervous, but I kept it together. I played solid and had a lucky break there, a couple lucky breaks at the end, which you need, especially with things going wrong on Thursday.

“Friday was huge, and I’m happy to stand here with the Silver Medal.”

After opening up with a 74, the German’s fantastic Friday ensured he would be around to enjoy the weekend in Sandwich and battle it out for the low-am honours.

A third-round 71 put him five clear and in the driving seat before a closing 72 sealed the deal, meaning the Silver Medal will be awarded for the first time since Sam Locke triumphed in 2018 at Carnoustie.

And more memories were made on Open Championship Sunday. Paired with Lee Westwood, Schmid followed his playing partner in for an eagle on the par-5 7th to get back to one-under for the tournament.

Related: R&A deeply disturbed after transgender abuse of PGA pro at The Open

Three bogeys in the final 11 holes will have done little to dampen the sense of achievement that comes with joining the likes of Tiger Woods, Justin Rose and Rory McIlroy who all claimed this prize before turning pro.

“I just got told some of the names that has been on the list for a Silver Medal, and I’m proud of myself I was able to join it this week. That was the goal coming in here.

“I played some pretty good golf. Putter was a little cold on the weekend, but I’m still proud of myself, how I handled it.

“The game’s in good shape, and I will tee it up in Wales next week and see what I can do.”