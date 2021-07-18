The R&A has responded after PGA Pro Alison Perkins received abuse whilst working in the spectator village

R&A “Deeply Disturbed” After Transgender PGA Pro Abuse At The Open

The R&A says it is “deeply disturbed” and “deplores any kind of discriminatory behaviour” after a transgender PGA pro was forced to leave The Open early.

PGA Pro Alison Perkins, who Golf Monthly recently caught up with, was working at The Open in the Swingzone coaching fans at Royal St George’s.

However, she had to leave the tournament early after receiving abuse on-site.

Alison also cancelled an appearance on Sky Sports due to the abuse.

“Alison is a valued member of the PGA’s Swingzone team and we are deeply disturbed to have learned of the incident earlier this week,” an R&A Spokesperson said.

“We will be reaching out to Alison to offer our support and make it clear she is most welcome at The Open in the future.

“We strongly believe that golf should be open to all and deplore any kind of discriminatory behaviour. ”

Alison recently became the first transgender pro to compete at Open qualifying before working at the tournament.

After leaving The Open, Alison tweeted: “Thinking hard about WHY and life, Humans can be so cruel :(”

“I will hopefully come back stronger one day. It’s a tough journey I am on, trying to take the positives from the week not the negatives,” she wrote on social media.

“The sun has set early on my Open, I enjoyed my last day, walking round watching the golf and the PGA swing zone. Sad to leave early but was the right decision for me, reflecting at home.”