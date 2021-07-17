The former US President released a statement on his Trump Turnberry links in Scotland

Donald Trump Calls For Open To Return To Turnberry

In a statement during Open week, former US President Donald Trump has expressed his sadness that Turnberry is no longer on the Open rota.

The four-time Open venue last hosted the world’s oldest golf Major in 2009, won by Stewart Cink, but is currently not being considered to stage the championship.

We guessed that Turnberry was off the rota and our suspicions were confirmed in January after the US Capitol Hill riots where the R&A made their thoughts public.

“We had no plans to stage any of our championships at Turnberry and will not do so in the foreseeable future,” R&A chief executive Martin Slumbers said in a statement in January.

“We will not return until we are convinced that the focus will be on the championship, the players and the course itself and we do not believe that is achievable in the current circumstances.”

Donald Trump has said that watching The Open this week is terrific but that Turnberry is not being considered due to his “false reputation.”

He also described Turnberry is the “best in the World,” and vowed that The Open will return to the Ayrshire links one day.

The statement reads: “I have spent some time watching The Open (formerly known as The British Open), and it is terrific!

“But as almost all of the great players, sportscasters, and golf aficionados know, the greatest site and course of all for The Open is Turnberry, in Scotland.

“It is truly a magical place, the players want to be there, and at some point in time the players will be there.

“But this course was not chosen for The Open because they consider a wonderful person, and many-time Club Champion, named Donald J. Trump, to be too controversial – this is, of course, a false reputation caused mainly by the Fake News Media.

“Remember though, controversy only makes things “hotter.”

“In any event, Turnberry is also the course where the greatest match of all time was played, nicknamed “The Dual [sic: Duel] in the Sun,” which boiled down to an Open between the great Jack Nicklaus and the great Tom Watson.

“Turnberry is on the ocean with the most spectacular holes, sightlines, shots, and seaside views of any course in the World.

“It is a shame that the phenomenal Turnberry Golf links, the best in the World, sits empty during Open Championships, while far lesser courses are on display.

“Oh well, life proceeds forward! Someday The Open will be back at Turnberry.”