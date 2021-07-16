Matthias Schmid made history at Royal St George's on Friday, shooting a stunning 65 to tie the lowest ever round by an amateur at an Open Championship.

Matthias Schmid Makes History At The Open

The 2019 and 2020 European Amateur champion secured his spot in the history books at Royal St George’s, with a blemish free round including four birdies on the back nine.

After his round of 65, Schmid now ties Tom Lewis’ record round, which also came at Royal St George’s 10 years ago. It also means that The Open will have a silver medal winner for the first time since 2018.

Schmid, who featured in The Open at Royal Portrush in 2019, started his day nicely, with one birdie and eight pars giving him a one-under-par front nine.

It was the back nine however where the 23-year-old really displayed his class, with birdies at the 12th and 14th being followed by back-to-back gains at the 16th and 17th.

Needing a birdie at the last to break Lewis’ record, Schmid would fall just short, with his five-under-par round good enough for a one-under tournament total.

The German has been in scintillating form of late, just last month, he would finish inside the top-15 at the BMW International Open.

With Schmid making it into the weekend, his nearest challengers for the Silver Medal are China’s Yuxin Lin (teeing off at 3.32pm) and Joe Long (teeing off at 1.26pm).