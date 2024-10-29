Omar Morales Facts: 10 Things To Know About The UCLA Golfer
UCLA player Omar Morales has made a big impression in his amateur career, including his first collegiate victory - here are 10 things to know about the Mexican
Omar Morales is a promising Mexican golfer who plays for the UCLA Bruins. As well as racking up a string of accolades and achievements for his college team, he has also had a taste of the action in two Majors.
Here are 10 things to know about the youngster.
1. Omar Morales was born in Puebla City in Mexico.
2. He was the number one junior amateur golfer in Mexico in the 2018-19 season.
3. Morales enrolled at UCLA in 2021 and claimed his maiden collegiate win at the 2023 El Macero Classic. Later in the year, he won again, this time in the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational.
4. His PGA Tour debut came at the 2023 Mexico Open thanks to a sponsor exemption. He missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 67.
5. Later that year he qualified for his maiden Major appearance, the US Open, after winning his qualifying round Hillcrest Country Club with a score of 12-under.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. That edition took place not far from the UCLA campus, at Los Angeles Country Club, and Morales had the honor of taking the opening tee shot.
7. He even found himself at the top of the leaderboard at three-under after nine holes before eventually missing the cut after rounds of 71 and 78.
8. A year later, Morales reached the Major for the second time, again through qualifying. For the second successive year, he missed the cut after rounds of 73 and 74 at Pinehurst No.2. There was no disgrace in that, though, as his 147 shots across the two days was the same number managed by 15-time Major winner Tiger Woods.
9. During the 2023/24 season, he set several UCLA single-season records: a scoring average of 69.9, 25 rounds under par and 19 rounds in the 60s.
10. His sporting heroes are Tiger Woods, basketball's LeBron James, soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo and boxer Floyd Mayweather.
|Born
|Puebla City, Mexico
|College
|UCLA
|Collegiate wins
|2
Omar Morales Collegiate Wins
- 2023 El Macero Classic
- 2023 Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate Invitational
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
‘To Think They’re Eliminating Jobs Is The Right Move Is Insane’ - Tour Pro Critical Of PGA Tour Proposals
Tommy Gainey has criticized proposals to be voted on by the PGA Tour that could see the opportunities to compete on it reduced
By Mike Hall Published
-
Grant Thornton Invitational Full Field And Teams Confirmed Ahead Of 2024 Tournament
All 16 pairings have been unveiled ahead of the second-ever Grant Thornton Invitational at Tiburon Golf Club in December
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Has The Most NCAA Division I Championship Titles?
The NCAA Division I Championship is the biggest tournament in college golf – here are the teams and individuals who have won it the most often through the years
By Mike Hall Published
-
What Handicap Are College Golfers?
The standard of college golf is impressive, but what handicap does a player need to reach that level?
By Mike Hall Published
-
Marina Alex Facts: 10 Things To Know About The LPGA Tour Pro
Marina Alex has been an LPGA Tour pro since 2014 - here are 10 things to know about the American
By Mike Hall Published
-
Nate Lashley Facts: 15 Things You Didn't Know About The PGA Tour Pro
Nate Lashley has faced tragedy and triumph during his life and career - here are 15 facts about the PGA Tour star
By Mike Hall Published
-
Danny Lee Facts: 20 Things You Didn't Know About The LIV Golfer
Discover more about the LIV Golf League pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Francesco Laporta Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Italian Golfer
Discover more about the Italian professional golfer via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
9 Big Name Golfers Who Didn’t Go To College
Not every player who makes it in the professional game had the benefit of a college golf career - here are nine of the biggest names who made their names without taking that route
By Mike Hall Published
-
Louise Rydqvist Facts: 12 Things To Know About The Swedish Golfer
Louise Rydqvist is one of the most promising amateurs to come out of Sweden and plays for the University of South Carolina - get to know her better with these facts
By Joel Kulasingham Published