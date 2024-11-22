Mark Roe Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The Sky Sports Golf Broadcaster

Mark Roe is a former European Tour golfer who took up broadcasting upon his retirement and now works for Sky Sports Golf on its DP World Tour coverage. Discover more about his life and career so far via these facts.

MARK ROE FACTS

1. His full name is Mark Adrian Roe.

2. Roe was born in Sheffield, England on February 20, 1963.

3. While at school, Roe competed in gymnastics, trampoline, spring board and diving - winning awards.

4. His journey into golf arrived by accident. After suffering a burst ear drum and required to take a break from his usual water-based activities, Roe took up caddying for his father, Gordon and consequently became hooked after trying the sport out for himself.

5. As an amateur golfer, Roe represented Team Great Britain and Ireland at the 1980 Jacques Leglise Trophy, which his team won.

6. Roe turned professional in 1981 but failed in his first three attempts at reaching the European Tour via Q-School. He succeeded on the fourth go, in 1985, and went on to enjoy a 21-year career.

7. He won three European Tour titles in total, with the first being the 1989 Catalan Open. The 1992 Trophee Lancome and the 1994 Open de France were the others.

8. Roe used to be known as something of a practical joker and would regularly play pranks on his fellow tour pros and caddies.

9. In the Wednesday pro-am at the 1995 British Masters, Roe was struck on the forehead by a wayward tee shot and suffered severe headaches and poor vision for several months. Four years later, in 1999, Roe tore ligaments in a couple of the fingers on his left hand after grabbing the collar of his springer spaniel, Mookie, which resulted in almost two years away from pro golf.

10. One of the most notable moments from Roe's career arrived in 2003 when he and playing partner Jesper Parnevik were both disqualified from The Open Championship after round three for signing an incorrect scorecard. Prior to the round, he and the Swede had failed to swap scorecards. Roe was two strokes off the lead when the incident occurred and was in line to play the final round at Royal St George's alongside Tiger Woods. Despite the frustrating turn of events, Roe handled the situation admirably, which led to him gaining plenty of respect from around the golfing world.

An emotional Mark Roe speaks after being disqualified from the 2003 Open Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. Roe's best Major finish arrived in his only US Open appearance, which was at the 1995 championship. He ended T13th. Roe only played The Masters once - in 1996 - but missed the cut. Roe never played at the PGA Championship and managed a best result of T16th (1990) in 12 Open Championship starts.

12. Away from golf, Roe is a huge Sheffield United fan and is also a knowledgeable collector of golfing memorabilia and antiques. He lists interior design, poetry, and boxing among his other interests.

13. He retired from golf after the 2006 Alfred Dunhill Links Championship having made more than 500 European Tour appearances, going on to become a putting coach and working with the likes of Lee Westwood, Francesco Molinari, and Justin Rose.

14. Roe also became a golf analyst and golf commentator for the Sky Sports Golf team, BBC Radio and European Tour Productions. He is regularly heard commentating on DP World Tour events for Sky Sports.