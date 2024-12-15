Marcus Kinhult Facts: 18 Things You Didn't Know About The Swedish Golfer

Marcus Kinhult is a Swedish professional golfer who competes on the DP World Tour and has multiple victories to his name. Discover more about his life and career via these facts.

MARCUS KINHULT FACTS

1. His full name is Marcus Mikael Kinhult.

2. His surname is pronounced 'shin-halt.'

3. Kinhult was born in Fiskebackskil, Sweden on July 24, 1996.

4. He was introduced to the game at the age of six by his father, Mikael, who was a professional player himself. Kinhult learned to play at Skafto Golf Club in his home town.

5. Marcus' sister, Frida is also a professional golfer on the LPGA Tour and Epson Tour in the USA.

6. As amateurs, Marcus reached World No.2 while Frida was once World No.1.

7. In 2014, Kinhult represented Sweden at the Summer Youth Olympics and the Eisenhower Trophy. At the Olympics, he won an individual silver medal and paired Linnea Strom to secure the gold medal in the mixed team event. That same season, Kinhult was a part of Team Europe at the Junior Ryder Cup as USA defeated Europe 16-8 at Blairgowrie Golf Club in Scotland.

8. Kinhult became the first non-American to land the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley Golf Club after triumphing in 2015. Weeks later, he claimed the prestigious Lytham Trophy at Royal Lytham & St Annes Golf Club in England.

9. As an 18-year-old, he became only the third amateur to lead a European Tour event at the halfway stage after opening with 68-67 at the 2015 Nordea Masters in Sweden. Kinhult ultimately ended T33rd in what was his second-ever DP World Tour start.

10. Kinhult turned down the chance to go to college in America and chose to immediately turn pro after progressing through DP World Tour Q-School in 2015.

(L-R) Kinhult, John Axelsen, Sam Burns & Brad Dalke at the 2014 Junior Ryder Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

11. His first season on the DP World Tour did not go to plan and he ended up dropping down to the Challenge Tour for a couple of years until returning to the top table in 2018.

12. Kinhult's first victory on the DP World Tour arrived in thrilling circumstances at the 2019 British Masters. He recorded consecutive bogeys at the 15th and 16th holes of his final round but responded with back-to-back birdies on 17 and 18 to win by one at Hillside Golf Club in Southport, England.

13. Away from golf, his interests include most racket sports.

14. His highest-ever position in the OWGR is 81st.

15. Kinhult's best finish at a Major arrived in 2019 when he ended T32nd at the US Open at Pebble Beach. After making it through sectional qualifying in England, Kinhult recorded the lowest Sunday score at the Major (66).

16. Kinhult was named 2019 Swedish Golfer of the Year.

17. In April 2021, during a practice session, Kinhult suffered an epileptic seizure and was forced to miss several months while recovering. He returned at the Irish Open in July 2021.

18. He got engaged to his girlfriend, Agnes Harrysson Hansson, in December 2023.

MARCUS KINHULT BIO

Swipe to scroll horizontally Full Name Marcus Mikael Kinhult Born July 24, 1996 - Fiskebackskil, Sweden Height 5ft 11in (1.82m) Turned Pro 2015 Former Tours Challenge Tour Current Tour DP World Tour Pro Wins 3 Highest OWGR 81st (January 2020) Best Major Finish T32nd (2019 US Open)

MARCUS KINHULT PRO WINS