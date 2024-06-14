Logan McAllister Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Pro

The Korn Ferry Tour pro burst into the big time with an impressive opening round in the 2024 US Open – here are some facts about him you may not be familiar with

Logan McAllister takes a shot at the US Open
Logan McAllister made his Major debut at the 2024 US Open
While Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay made the early running in the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, only five shots behind the PGA Tour stars after the opening round was little-known pro Logan McAllister.

But who is he, what is the story of his career so far, and how did he earn a place at the Major? Here are some things you may not be aware of about the Oklahoman.

1. Logan McAllister was born in Oklahoma City in 2000

2. He attended the Christian Heritage Academy in the city for his schooling

3. In August 2017, an early sign of his potential came with a record nine-under 63 at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass

4. In 2018, he began attending the University of Oklahoma after becoming the state’s best high-school golfer

5. During his four years at the university, he won four individual titles

Logan McAllister of the Oklahoma Sooners tees off during the Division I Mens Golf Championship

Logan McAllister played college golf Oklahoma Sooners

6. His career winning percentage at the University was 80.4%, with only LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim achieving a higher number

7. He also achieved a career scoring average of 70.98 (-0.40) at the university – a school record

8. He achieved All-American PING All-Central region selection honors twice

9. Along with Chris Gotterup, who won the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, McAllister was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list in 2022

10. The same year, he majored in finance

11. Also in 2022, he finished third in the PGA Tour University, handing him a Korn Ferry Tour card

Logan McAllister takes a shot at the Korn Ferry Championship

Logan McAllister has played on the Korn Ferry Tour since 2022

12. He made his PGA Tour debut at that year’s Valero Texas Open. At the time, he wrote on Instagram: "I’ve dreamed about playing on the PGA Tour for as long as I can remember, and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality. Excited to be here in San Antonio and can’t wait to get it started!"

13. In April 2023, he achieved his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour so far – runner-up at the LECOM Suncoast Classic

14. McAllister came through final qualifying for the US Open, two years after turning professional

15. He was not overawed by the occasion and carded an opening round of 70 at Pinehurst No.2

