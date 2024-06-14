Logan McAllister Facts: 15 Things You Didn’t Know About The Korn Ferry Tour Pro
The Korn Ferry Tour pro burst into the big time with an impressive opening round in the 2024 US Open – here are some facts about him you may not be familiar with
While Rory McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay made the early running in the 2024 US Open at Pinehurst, only five shots behind the PGA Tour stars after the opening round was little-known pro Logan McAllister.
But who is he, what is the story of his career so far, and how did he earn a place at the Major? Here are some things you may not be aware of about the Oklahoman.
1. Logan McAllister was born in Oklahoma City in 2000
2. He attended the Christian Heritage Academy in the city for his schooling
3. In August 2017, an early sign of his potential came with a record nine-under 63 at the Junior Players Championship at TPC Sawgrass
4. In 2018, he began attending the University of Oklahoma after becoming the state’s best high-school golfer
5. During his four years at the university, he won four individual titles
6. His career winning percentage at the University was 80.4%, with only LIV Golf’s Anthony Kim achieving a higher number
7. He also achieved a career scoring average of 70.98 (-0.40) at the university – a school record
8. He achieved All-American PING All-Central region selection honors twice
9. Along with Chris Gotterup, who won the 2024 Myrtle Beach Classic, McAllister was named to the Ben Hogan Award watch list in 2022
10. The same year, he majored in finance
11. Also in 2022, he finished third in the PGA Tour University, handing him a Korn Ferry Tour card
12. He made his PGA Tour debut at that year’s Valero Texas Open. At the time, he wrote on Instagram: "I’ve dreamed about playing on the PGA Tour for as long as I can remember, and tomorrow that dream becomes a reality. Excited to be here in San Antonio and can’t wait to get it started!"
13. In April 2023, he achieved his best finish on the Korn Ferry Tour so far – runner-up at the LECOM Suncoast Classic
14. McAllister came through final qualifying for the US Open, two years after turning professional
15. He was not overawed by the occasion and carded an opening round of 70 at Pinehurst No.2
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
