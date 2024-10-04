Kevin Velo Facts: 14 Things You Didn't Know About The American Golfer
Discover more about the PGA Tour pro via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
American pro Kevin Velo secured his graduation to the PGA Tour in 2024 for the first time off the back of a successful Korn Ferry Tour campaign prior. Discover more about his life and career to this point via these facts.
Kevin Velo Facts
1. Velo was born in Redwood City, California but now calls Danville, Ca. his home town.
2. He attended San Jose State University between 2015-2019 and majored in business administration with a concentration in marketing.
3. In his free time, Velo enjoys driving and playing soccer.
4. While in high school at Monte Vista in Danville, Velo played soccer for four years but always harbored dreams of becoming a pro golfer.
5. Among his other sporting talents, he claims to be "an elite ping pong player."
6. Per his Korn Ferry Tour bio, Velo is involved with the Special Olympics.
7. His favorite golf memory came when attending the 2010 US Open at Pebble Beach as a fan.
8. While at SJSU, Velo was named team captain in his fourth year.
9. Across his college career, Velo claimed nine top-10 individual finishes without winning. His joint-best results were T2nd at the 2017 Alister MacKenzie Invitational and the 2019 Bandon Dunes Championship.
10. Velo began on the Forme Tour and the Mackenzie Tour before working his way up through the PGA Tour Canada, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, and the - finally - the Korn Ferry Tour.
11. During his second season on the Korn Ferry Tour, Velo comfortably finished inside the top-30 to earn his PGA Tour card for 2025 after winning the Astara Golf Championship in a sudden-death playoff against Brian Campbell.
12. During round two of the 2024 UNC Health Championship at Raleigh Country Club, Velo tied the Korn Ferry Tour record for lowest nine-hole score via a 27, consisting of six birdies and an eagle. However, he was six-over on the back nine to finish with a 68.
13. As of April 2023, he had made 10 hole-in-ones.
14. Velo won the 2022 Monterey Open on Del Monte Golf Course at Pebble Beach Resorts, carding 195 in the three-round event to triumph by one stroke over fellow PGA Tour grad, Tim Widing.
Kevin Velo Bio
|Born
|Redwood City, California
|Height
|6ft (1.83m)
|College
|San Jose State University
|Turned Pro
|2020
|Former Tours
|Forme Tour, Mackenzie Tour, PGA Tour Latinoamerica, PGA Tour Canada, Korn Ferry Tour
|Current Tour
|PGA Tour
|Pro Wins
|2
|Highest OWGR
|189th
Kevin Velo Pro Wins
|Tour
|Event
|Winning Score
|Pebble Beach Resorts
|2022 Monterey Open
|-21 (one stroke)
|Korn Ferry Tour
|2024 Astara Golf Championship
|-22 (playoff - Brian Campbell)
