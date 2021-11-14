JB Hansen Claims AVIV Dubai Championship
Joachim B. Hansen produced a blemish free final round to claim his second European Tour title at the AVIV Dubai Championship.
By Matt Cradock
In an almighty back-and-forth tussle with Francesco Laporta, it was Denmark's Joachim B. Hansen who came out on top, shooting a final round 68 to secure his second European Tour title.
The duo had started the day tied at 19-under-par, but in a brutal battle, Hansen produced just one more birdie than the Italian to defeat him by a single stroke.
"This win means a lot, especially with family and friends here this time! I didn't have anything in Joburg," said Hansen.
"When I saw Jeff (Winter) win in Mallorca, I was very jealous, because he had all the friends and family with him to celebrate and I really wanted that. So, I am very happy I now get to experience that."
After making 20 birdies and just one bogey over his first three rounds, Hansen started in a share of the lead, with the 31-year-old in search of his first European Tour title in 357 days.
His round couldn't of started much better, with the Dane birdieing his opening hole to take the outright lead on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates.
Following his birdie, both Hansen and Laporta would almost mirror each others rounds from then on, with both making birdie at the par-5 7th.
Hansen then extended his lead to two momentarily at the 10th, before Laporta birdied the 11th to bring the advantage back to one.
Trading birdies at the 13th, the lead remained one heading down the 72nd hole, and with both in the fairway, it would become a straight shootout with the approach shots.
After Hansen pulled his second shot left, it seemed to be advantage Laporta, with the Italian needing to realistically make a birdie for a playoff. However, the Italian carved his approach miles right, leaving a tricky pitch from the thick rough.
With both men on the green, Laporta would need to hole his birdie putt to apply the pressure. With a clean strike, it agonisingly stayed up, coming to rest on the lip of the hole.
Leaving two putts for victory, Hansen lagged up, duly tapping in to become the fourth Dane to win this season and to secure his spot at the DP World Tour Championship next week.
Speaking after his round, the 31-year-old said "Yesterday wasn't great. I've really struggled to find the middle of the clubface with the woods, but my putter really helped me today...
"I said to Adam (his caddie) down the last 'I'm struggling here mate,' I kept thinking too far forward. So, that was a bit hard, but I'm very happy with the win."
Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
-
-
Jon Rahm To Miss Race To Dubai Finale
Not only will the world number one not play in the European Tours final event in Dubai, but will reportedly be absent for the remainder of 2021.
By Matt Cradock •
-
Best Yellow Golf Balls
From budget to premium models, yellow golf balls are now available right across the performance and price spectrum
By Jeremy Ellwood •