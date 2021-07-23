Get to know Denmark's JB Hansen a little better...

15 Things You Didn’t Know About Joachim B Hansen

1. He was born in Hillerod, around 30km north of Copenhagen, Denmark

2. He started playing golf at the age of 12

3. He won the individual leaderboard at the 2010 Eisenhower Trophy, where Team Denmark finished 2nd to France out of 69 nations

4. He won the 2010 Golf Experten Open on the Nordic Golf League whilst still an amateur

5. He turned professional in 2010

6. He led the 2013 Scottish Open but fell back after a quadruple-bogey 9 on his second hole in the final round before finishing T3rd. He birdied seven of the next eight holes after his nine.

7. He had to wait eight years for his first tour victory as a professional, coming at the 2018 Mediter Real Estate Masters on the Nordic Golf League

8. He would then go on to win twice on the Challenge Tour in 2018 at the Turkish Airlines Challenge and Made in Denmark Challenge

9. He went on to win the Challenge Tour Order of Merit in 2018 to earn his 2019 European Tour card

10. He won his maiden European Tour title at the 2020 Joburg Open

11. He qualified for Denmark to play in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics

12. He cites his interests as golf and football

13. He supports 11-time Danish football champions Brondby IF

14. He is attached to The Scandinavian Golf Club

15. He is a Titleist brand ambassador