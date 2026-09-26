Walker Cup Star Joins Professional Ranks Following Lahinch Heroics

It's been quite the year for Walker Cup star Josh Hill - and it could be about to get even better.

Just a few weeks after calmly slotting home the winning putt for Great Britain & Ireland and becoming one of the 'Legends of Lahinch', the young Englishman has announced he has turned professional.

It means he'll tee it up on the DP World Tour next week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship for the first time as a pro.

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Sharing the news on Instagram, the former University of Tennessee representative said a "new chapter begins" at the Home of Golf, where a "lifelong dream becomes reality".

Hill's final putt on the 18th hole sealed an incredible victory for GB&I and completed the biggest comeback in Walker Cup history, with the Englishman showing he has the bottle to compete with the best following his up-and-down from a greenside bunker on the final hole.

It's a clutch moment that will serve him well as he steps up onto the professional circuit.

Hill hits his third shot from the bunker to four feet to set up victory over Tyler Watts and complete a remarkable comeback win for Team GB&I at the Walker Cup earlier this month (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the age of 15, Hill, who grew up in Dubai, garnered international recognition by winning the 2019 Al Ain Open on the MENA Tour, becoming the youngest player ever to win a professional tournament that awarded Official World Golf Ranking points.

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Hill, who also represented GB&I in the Jacques Leglise Trophy, finished his four-year Tennessee career with seven top-ten and 18 top-25 finishes.

"I'm incredibly grateful to everyone who has supported me throughout my journey, from my family and coaches to England Golf, the Emirates Golf Federation, Titleist, Captain Dean Robertson, the University of Tennessee and Coach Webb," he added.

"And to my parents, thank you for the endless support and sacrifice. None of this would be possible without you."