How Many Of This Year’s Golf Major Courses Can You Play? (And How Much Do They Cost?)

It’s often said that one of the great things about the game of golf is that amateurs can pay a green fee and play the same courses as the pros, but this isn’t always the case.

Here, we take a look at each of the men and women’s Major Championship venues in 2024. Some, unfortunately, you’ll just have to enjoy on television as just four of the nine are available to play for visitors.

AUGUSTA NATIONAL, THE MASTERS, APRIL 11-14

(Image credit: Getty Images)

‘Can I play Augusta National?’ is sure to be one of the most searched for terms on Google when April comes around.

Sadly, you can’t simply log on to the club’s website and book a fourball for you and your buddies – it’s a little more difficult to play a round at the most famous golf course in the world.

There are a number of different ways that you can secure a round at Augusta, Georgia, none of them straightforward and it doesn’t really matter how big your bank balance is.

There’s nothing wrong with this. In fact, it just means Alister MacKenzie's masterpiece will remain magical in our minds forever.

THE CLUB AT CARLTON WOODS, THE CHEVRON CHAMPIONSHIP, APRIL 18-21

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Club at Carlton Woods doesn’t sound like the type of place you can just turn up to on a Saturday afternoon and play 18 holes – and it’s not.

The 2024 Chevron Championship in The Woodlands, Texas will welcome the best female players in the world as they compete for their first Major title of the year.

It will be held on the Jack Nicklaus Signature Course, which opened in 2021 to rave reviews and high acclaim.

Sit back and enjoy, for this beautiful layout was named the “Best New Private Course in Texas” and “#3 Best New Private Course in the US” by Golf Digest.

VALHALLA GOLF CLUB, PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, MAY 16-19

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky has a long and storied past.

Rory McIlroy will hope the venue brings out the best in him once again, as it was here that he won his fourth Major Championship title in 2014.

With its risk-reward features, the Jack Nicklaus design hosted an entertaining Ryder Cup in 2008, which was won by America.

It’s one for the ‘must play’ list, for sure. Unfortunately, this is a private club, so if you want to play here, you probably need to know a few people in some high up places.

LANCASTER COUNTRY CLUB, US WOMEN’S OPEN, MAY 30-JUN 2

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lancaster Country Club is a private club located in over 400 acres in south central Pennsylvania, and this historic venue will host the 79th US Women’s Open.

It will be the second time that the tournament has been hosted by Lancaster Country Club, with In Gee Chun of South Korea winning the prestigious title in 2015.

As for whether you can visit the course yourself for a round, the answer is no – it’s a private club.

Having said that, it’s not as exclusive as the likes of Augusta, and the club does welcome membership enquiries.

PINEHURST RESORT & COUNTRY CLUB (COURSE NO.2), US OPEN, JUN 13-16

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Pinehurst is the only course to have hosted all five of the USGA’s most important events: US Open (1999, 2005, 2014), US Women’s Open (2014), US Amateur (1962, 2008, 2019), US Women’s Amateur (1989) and US Senior Open (1994).

First opened in 1907, Pinehurst, which is famous for its “upturned plate” green complexes, is widely considered to be designer Donald Ross’ best work.

If you fancy a serious test, the good news is that you can play Pinehurst No.2.

The bad news is that it will cost you $3,002, although this is part of a three-night package that includes a round on No. 10 The Cradle and other courses. Tempted?

SAHALEE COUNTRY CLUB, KPMG WOMEN’S PGA CHAMPIONSHIP, JUN 20-23

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The 2024 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship will be held at Sahalee Country Club, a private course in Sammamish, Washington, designed by Ted Robinson.

It will be the second time that this Major Championship has been played at the venue, with Canada’s Brooke Henderson taking the title back in 2016.

Sahalee Country Club opened in 1968. Carved from a forest of cedar, spruce, fir and pine, it’s not a course for the wayward driver, for its towering trees line the narrow fairways and make for a challenging test.

As it’s private, sadly there’s no space allocated on the tee sheet for visitors.

EVIAN RESORT GOLF CLUB, THE AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP, JUL 11-14

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Surrounded by lakes and mountains, this Major Championship week is sure to attract a lot of business for the breathtaking French venue.

For golf fans looking for a European getaway, the good news is that this is a Major Championship venue that you can play, and without breaking the bank, as a round of golf here will typically cost somewhere between €80-€135.

The resort also features a wonderful six-hole course.

ROYAL TROON (OLD COURSE), THE OPEN, JUL 18-21

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Royal Troon is ranked number 17 on Golf Monthly’s Top 100 Courses (UK and Ireland), and is a high quality, traditional links that delivers the experience you would expect from an Open Venue.

This will be the tenth time that golf’s oldest Major Championship will have been contested at Royal Troon, having first hosted the tournament in 1923.

Bobby Locke, Arnold Palmer and Tom Watson have all triumphed at Troon, and you can walk the same fairways as these giants of the game have by playing a round on one of Scotland’s best links courses.

A round at this famous venue will cost £340 in 2024, or £390 for 36 holes.

ST ANDREWS (OLD COURSE), AIG WOMEN’S OPEN, AUG 22-25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Women’s Open in August is one of the most notable events of the golfing year, with this year’s tournament heading to Scotland and St Andrews.

The Old Course needs no introduction – this is the Home of Golf.

And the Home of Golf invites amateur golfers immerse themselves fully in this magical place.

Tee times can be booked online, although if you want to play The Old Course, tee times are allocated through a traditional ballot.

You can expect to pay anywhere between £150-£320. It’ll be worth every penny.