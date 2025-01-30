Hannah Darling Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer

University of South Carolina golfer Hannah Darling took up golf at a young age and soon began to demonstrate her talent for the game. Nowadays, she's one of the brightest stars in college golf, but that's far from the extent of her ambitions.

Here are 10 things to know about the Scot.

Hannah Darling Facts

1. Hannah Darling was born in Bonnyrigg, Scotland in 2003.

2. She began playing when she took up her brother’s membership at her local club after he began focusing on soccer.

3. At around the age of eight, Hannah persuaded her dad to let her compete in a Stephen Gallacher Foundation event as they were driving past the course, and she won it. She then proceeded to win several more events before taking the title in the final at Kingfield.

4. In July 2017, Darling became the youngest winner of the Scottish Girls' Amateur Championship at the age of 13. The following year, she won the tournament again.

5. In 2018, she beat Beth Coulter by two to win the inaugural British Girls U16 Amateur Golf Championship.

6. The following year, she played for Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, as well as representing Great Britain & Ireland in the 2019 Junior Vagliano Trophy.

7. Two years later, she won the R&A Girls Amateur Championship.

8. She plays for the University of South Carolina, where she is studying psychology.

Hannah Darling takes a shot at the Curtis Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. Hannah played for Great Britain & Ireland in the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale, where she won three points as her team beat the US 10.5-9.5.

10. One of her biggest ambitions is to become World No.1. She told BBC Alba, “That’s what gets me out of bed in the morning.”

Hannah Darling Bio

Swipe to scroll horizontally From Bonnyrigg, Scotland Row 0 - Cell 2 College University of South Carolina Row 1 - Cell 2 Highest WAGR 9th Row 2 - Cell 2

Hannah Darling Wins