Hannah Darling Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
The University of South Carolina's Hannah Darling is making a big impact in the world of college golf, and she doesn't intend to stop there
University of South Carolina golfer Hannah Darling took up golf at a young age and soon began to demonstrate her talent for the game. Nowadays, she's one of the brightest stars in college golf, but that's far from the extent of her ambitions.
Here are 10 things to know about the Scot.
Hannah Darling Facts
1. Hannah Darling was born in Bonnyrigg, Scotland in 2003.
2. She began playing when she took up her brother’s membership at her local club after he began focusing on soccer.
3. At around the age of eight, Hannah persuaded her dad to let her compete in a Stephen Gallacher Foundation event as they were driving past the course, and she won it. She then proceeded to win several more events before taking the title in the final at Kingfield.
4. In July 2017, Darling became the youngest winner of the Scottish Girls' Amateur Championship at the age of 13. The following year, she won the tournament again.
5. In 2018, she beat Beth Coulter by two to win the inaugural British Girls U16 Amateur Golf Championship.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
6. The following year, she played for Europe in the Junior Solheim Cup at Gleneagles, as well as representing Great Britain & Ireland in the 2019 Junior Vagliano Trophy.
7. Two years later, she won the R&A Girls Amateur Championship.
8. She plays for the University of South Carolina, where she is studying psychology.
9. Hannah played for Great Britain & Ireland in the 2024 Curtis Cup at Sunningdale, where she won three points as her team beat the US 10.5-9.5.
10. One of her biggest ambitions is to become World No.1. She told BBC Alba, “That’s what gets me out of bed in the morning.”
Hannah Darling Bio
|From
|Bonnyrigg, Scotland
|Row 0 - Cell 2
|College
|University of South Carolina
|Row 1 - Cell 2
|Highest WAGR
|9th
|Row 2 - Cell 2
Hannah Darling Wins
- 2017 Scottish Girls' Amateur Championship
- 2018 Scottish Girls' Amateur Championship
- 2018 British Girls U16 Amateur Golf Championship
- 2019 Scottish Girls' Open Championship
- 2021 St Rule Trophy
- 2021 Girls Amateur Championship
- 2024 Darius Rucker Intercollegiate
- 2024 ANNIKA Intercollegiate Presented by 3M
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
-
-
Andrea Revuelta Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer
Andrea Revuelta is an up-and-coming star who has already tasted plenty of success in her amateur career- here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Dropped LIV Golfer Leads International Series India As Bryson DeChambeau Has Eventful Debut
In his first event back after his controversial LIV Golf exit, Eugenio Chacarra leads the way in India - where Bryson DeChambeau had an eventful debut
By Paul Higham Published
-
Andrea Revuelta Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Stanford Golfer
Andrea Revuelta is an up-and-coming star who has already tasted plenty of success in her amateur career- here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Anna Davis Facts: 15 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Auburn University player Anna Davis shot to prominence with victory in the 2022 Augusta National Women's Amateur - here are 15 things to know about the Californian
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Is Hiroshi Tai? 16 Things You Didn't Know About The Singaporean Golfer
Learn more about Singaporean amateur golfer, Hiroshi Tai via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Hastings Facts: 12 Things You Didn't Know About The Amateur Golfer
Discover more about the 2025 Latin America Amateur Championship winner via these facts in relation to his life and career so far...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Who Is Evan Beck? 18 Facts About The Investment Analyst Playing In The Masters
Discover more about amateur golfer and current investment analyst Evan Beck via these facts regarding his life and career in the game so far..
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Mirabel Ting Facts: 10 Things To Know About The College Golfer
Mirabel Ting is one of the brightest stars in college golf - here are 10 things to know about the Florida State University player
By Mike Hall Published
-
Rianne Malixi Facts: 10 Things To Know About The Amateur Golfer
Rianne Malixi has made a big impression in a glittering amateur career so far - here are 10 things to know about her
By Mike Hall Published
-
Ewen Ferguson Facts: 14 Things To Know About Scottish Golfer
Get to know the Scottish professional golfer a little better with these 14 facts.
By Sam Tremlett Published