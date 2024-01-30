Damon Hack Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Golf Channel Announcer

Damon Hack is a recognizable face among golf fans, with the broadcaster working for the Golf Channel on the network's PGA Tour and wider golf coverage as part of the NBC Sports golf team.

Get to know him better with these 15 facts...

Damon Hack facts:

1. He is from Los Angeles, California.

2. He is three sons who are triplets.

3. He graduated from UCLA with bachelor's degree in history.

4. He then graduated with a master's degree in journalism at The University of California, Berkeley.

5. He joined Golf Channel in 2012 and co-hosts the Golf Channel's Golf Central show.

6. He worked at the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea as part of NBC Sports' coverage and reported on the biathlon competition.

7. As well as golf and the Olympics, Hack has also been an NFL reporter.

8. Before moving to the Golf Channel, Hack worked for Sports Illustrated.

9. He previously worked for the New York Times.

10. He covered the New York Knicks for Newsday as well as the San Francisco 49ers for the Sacramento Bee.

11. He is passionate about wine and runs a website and Instagram page called 'GOATS and Grapes', which is "A community for lovers of wine and sport and the connection between the two."

12. He didn't start playing golf until he was an adult.

13. He lives in Stamford, Connecticut, home of Golf Channel parent company NBC Sports.

14. He lived in New York City for 12 years, and the city is where he met his wife and where his children were born.

15. He told the Metropolitan Golf Association that the 2004 Summer Olympics in Athens was the most memorable event he's covered.