Curt Byrum Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster

Curt Byrum amassed over 300 PGA Tour wins before embarking on a long and successful broadcasting career.

Here are 15 things to know about the American.

Curt Byrum Facts

1. Curt Byrum was born on 28 December 1958 in Onida, South Dakota.

2. He and his younger brother, Tom, honed their skills on a nine-hole course in the town, which they mowed.

3. In high school, Curt was also an excellent football and basketball player.

4. Before turning pro, Curt won multiple amateur titles, including the South Dakota Men's Stroke Play Championship in 1976, 1979, and 1980, and the Pacific Coast Amateur in 1979.

5. He attended the University of New Mexico before turning professional in 1982.

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

6. Byrum won twice on the Nike Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour), at the 1993 Nike White Rose Classic and the 1999 Nike South Florida Classic.

7. He secured his one PGA Tour victory at the 1989 Hardee's Golf Classic.

Curt Byrum had a successful playing career (Image credit: Getty Images)

8. Brother Tom was also a professional golfer, and he also claimed his one PGA Tour win in 1989.

9. Curt reached a career-high world ranking of 64th in 1988.

10. He played in all four Majors throughout his career, with a best result of T14 in the 1997 PGA Championship.

11. Byrum made his PGA Tour Champions debut in 2009, and played on the circuit six times.

12. He became a golf analyst for the Golf Channel in 2001.

13. Byrum was also a tower announcer for some LPGA Tour events, while he was a golf analyst for NBC at the 2016 Olympics.

14. Byrum was inducted into the South Dakota Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2011.

15. Byrum replaced Paul Azinger as NBC Sports lead analyst for the 2023 Hero World Challenge.