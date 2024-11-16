Curt Byrum Facts: 15 Things To Know About The Broadcaster
Curt Bryrum went from PGA Tour-winning pro to a career in broadcasting - here are 15 things to know about the American
Curt Byrum amassed over 300 PGA Tour wins before embarking on a long and successful broadcasting career.
Here are 15 things to know about the American.
Curt Byrum Facts
1. Curt Byrum was born on 28 December 1958 in Onida, South Dakota.
2. He and his younger brother, Tom, honed their skills on a nine-hole course in the town, which they mowed.
3. In high school, Curt was also an excellent football and basketball player.
4. Before turning pro, Curt won multiple amateur titles, including the South Dakota Men's Stroke Play Championship in 1976, 1979, and 1980, and the Pacific Coast Amateur in 1979.
5. He attended the University of New Mexico before turning professional in 1982.
6. Byrum won twice on the Nike Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour), at the 1993 Nike White Rose Classic and the 1999 Nike South Florida Classic.
7. He secured his one PGA Tour victory at the 1989 Hardee's Golf Classic.
8. Brother Tom was also a professional golfer, and he also claimed his one PGA Tour win in 1989.
9. Curt reached a career-high world ranking of 64th in 1988.
10. He played in all four Majors throughout his career, with a best result of T14 in the 1997 PGA Championship.
11. Byrum made his PGA Tour Champions debut in 2009, and played on the circuit six times.
12. He became a golf analyst for the Golf Channel in 2001.
13. Byrum was also a tower announcer for some LPGA Tour events, while he was a golf analyst for NBC at the 2016 Olympics.
14. Byrum was inducted into the South Dakota Golf Association Hall of Fame in 2011.
15. Byrum replaced Paul Azinger as NBC Sports lead analyst for the 2023 Hero World Challenge.
|Born
|28 December 1958 -Onida, South Dakota
|College
|University of New Mexico
|Turned pro
|1982
|PGA Tour wins
|1
|Career-high world ranking
|64th (8 May 1988)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
