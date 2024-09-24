Who Is Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Wife?

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is one of South Africa's best golfers, with the Johannesburg native carving out an impressive career in his homeland as well as on the DP World and PGA Tours.

Bezuidenhout has multiple wins on the DP World and Sunshine Tours, and earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 via the DP World Tour.

Luckily for him he has his wife Kristen and son John to travel with and keep him company, but what do we know about Kristen?

Not much is publicly known about Kristen. Her maiden name is 'Hart' and we know that she graduated from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

Kristen and Christiaan at the 2022 Presidents Cup (Image credit: Getty Images)

She is religious, speaks Afrikaans and clearly loves travel based on her social media, where she has around 3,000 followers on Instagram and documents her and her family's life together.

She and her husband currently reside in the US, with Christiaan a member of the PGA Tour.

Kristen watching on at the 2022 John Deere Classic, where Christiaan finished 2nd (Image credit: Getty Images)

Kristen is a fellow South African and we believe the pair have been together for over five years. They got engaged at the stunning Delaire Graff Estate near Stellenbosch and Cape Town in 2020, which is a region famous for its wines.

Since then, Kristen has documented her and Christiaan's global travels where she supports him during his big events, with the whole family out on the road together.

The Bezuidenhouts at the 2024 Paris Olympics (Image credit: Getty Images)

They tied the knot in September 2021 at Boschendal Wine Estate in South Africa's wine region and close to where they got engaged and where we believe Kristen is from.

Kristen is often out on tour with her husband supporting him, notably at the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship where Christiaan won his second DP World Tour title by four strokes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

She has also been photographed cheering him on in PGA Tour events as well as at the Majors, the Presidents Cup and Olympics.

And she's been inside the ropes, too, having caddied for Christiaan at the 2022 Masters Par 3 contest, where she had the chance to have a putt. She was also supporting him at Augusta in 2021.

A post shared by Kristen Bezuidenhout (@kristenbez_) A photo posted by on

The couple travel with their son, John Christiaan, who was born in November 2023.