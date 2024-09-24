Who Is Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Wife?

Christiaan Bezuidenhout married his now-wife Kristen in 2021 and the pair have a son together

Christiaan Bezuidenhout is one of South Africa's best golfers, with the Johannesburg native carving out an impressive career in his homeland as well as on the DP World and PGA Tours.

Bezuidenhout has multiple wins on the DP World and Sunshine Tours, and earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 via the DP World Tour.

Luckily for him he has his wife Kristen and son John to travel with and keep him company, but what do we know about Kristen?

Not much is publicly known about Kristen. Her maiden name is 'Hart' and we know that she graduated from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.

She is religious, speaks Afrikaans and clearly loves travel based on her social media, where she has around 3,000 followers on Instagram and documents her and her family's life together.

She and her husband currently reside in the US, with Christiaan a member of the PGA Tour.

Kristen is a fellow South African and we believe the pair have been together for over five years. They got engaged at the stunning Delaire Graff Estate near Stellenbosch and Cape Town in 2020, which is a region famous for its wines.

Since then, Kristen has documented her and Christiaan's global travels where she supports him during his big events, with the whole family out on the road together. 

They tied the knot in September 2021 at Boschendal Wine Estate in South Africa's wine region and close to where they got engaged and where we believe Kristen is from.

Kristen is often out on tour with her husband supporting him, notably at the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship where Christiaan won his second DP World Tour title by four strokes.

She has also been photographed cheering him on in PGA Tour events as well as at the Majors, the Presidents Cup and Olympics. 

And she's been inside the ropes, too, having caddied for Christiaan at the 2022 Masters Par 3 contest, where she had the chance to have a putt. She was also supporting him at Augusta in 2021.

The couple travel with their son, John Christiaan, who was born in November 2023.

