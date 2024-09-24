Who Is Christiaan Bezuidenhout's Wife?
Christiaan Bezuidenhout married his now-wife Kristen in 2021 and the pair have a son together
Christiaan Bezuidenhout is one of South Africa's best golfers, with the Johannesburg native carving out an impressive career in his homeland as well as on the DP World and PGA Tours.
Bezuidenhout has multiple wins on the DP World and Sunshine Tours, and earned his PGA Tour card in 2024 via the DP World Tour.
Luckily for him he has his wife Kristen and son John to travel with and keep him company, but what do we know about Kristen?
Not much is publicly known about Kristen. Her maiden name is 'Hart' and we know that she graduated from the University of Stellenbosch in South Africa.
She is religious, speaks Afrikaans and clearly loves travel based on her social media, where she has around 3,000 followers on Instagram and documents her and her family's life together.
She and her husband currently reside in the US, with Christiaan a member of the PGA Tour.
Kristen is a fellow South African and we believe the pair have been together for over five years. They got engaged at the stunning Delaire Graff Estate near Stellenbosch and Cape Town in 2020, which is a region famous for its wines.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Since then, Kristen has documented her and Christiaan's global travels where she supports him during his big events, with the whole family out on the road together.
They tied the knot in September 2021 at Boschendal Wine Estate in South Africa's wine region and close to where they got engaged and where we believe Kristen is from.
Kristen is often out on tour with her husband supporting him, notably at the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship where Christiaan won his second DP World Tour title by four strokes.
She has also been photographed cheering him on in PGA Tour events as well as at the Majors, the Presidents Cup and Olympics.
And she's been inside the ropes, too, having caddied for Christiaan at the 2022 Masters Par 3 contest, where she had the chance to have a putt. She was also supporting him at Augusta in 2021.
A post shared by Kristen Bezuidenhout (@kristenbez_)
A photo posted by on
The couple travel with their son, John Christiaan, who was born in November 2023.
Elliott Heath is our News Editor and has been with Golf Monthly since early 2016 after graduating with a degree in Sports Journalism. He manages the Golf Monthly news team as well as our large Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages. He covered the 2022 Masters from Augusta National as well as five Open Championships on-site including the 150th at St Andrews. His first Open was in 2017 at Royal Birkdale, when he walked inside the ropes with Jordan Spieth during the Texan's memorable Claret Jug triumph. He has played 35 of our Top 100 golf courses, with his favourites being both Sunningdales, Woodhall Spa, Western Gailes, Old Head and Turnberry. He has been obsessed with the sport since the age of 8 and currently plays off of a six handicap. His golfing highlights are making albatross on the 9th hole on the Hotchkin Course at Woodhall Spa, shooting an under-par round, playing in the Aramco Team Series on the Ladies European Tour and making his one and only hole-in-one at the age of 15 - a long time ago now!
Elliott is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TSR4
3 wood: Titleist TSi2
Hybrids: Titleist 816 H1
Irons: Mizuno MP5 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland RTX ZipCore 50, 54, 58
Putter: Odyssey White Hot OG #5
Ball: Srixon Z Star XV
-
-
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Prize Money Payout 2024
Hae Ran Ryu defends her title as many of the world’s best players compete for an increased purse at Pinnacle Country Club
By Mike Hall Published
-
Open de Espana Prize Money Payout 2024
The DP World Tour heads to Spain the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, where some of the best players in the world compete for an attractive purse
By Mike Hall Published
-
Royal Montreal Golf Club: 2024 Presidents Cup Venue
The venue for the 2024 Presidents Cup is one of the most prestigious in North America with a long history of hosting some of the game's biggest tournaments
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Runs The Presidents Cup?
The Presidents Cup began in 1994, with the 15th edition coming in 2024 at Royal Montreal Golf Club in Canada, but who runs it?
By Mike Hall Published
-
The Record Adam Scott Is Set To Break At The 2024 Presidents Cup
Adam Scott is one of the vastly experienced players in the International Team for the 2024 Presidents Cup, and he’s eyeing a record that has stood for 11 years at the match
By Mike Hall Published
-
The 6 Players Making Their Presidents Cup Debuts In 2024
The two teams playing in Montreal have plenty of previous experience but, for six players, the 2024 edition marks their maiden appearances
By Mike Hall Published
-
Who Are The Presidents Cup Captains?
With the United States and International Teams almost set to go head-to-head at the 2024 Presidents Cup, here is a closer look at the two captains, Jim Furyk and Mike Weir
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Is Si Woo Kim’s Wife? Meet Ji Hyun Oh
Si Woo Kim is married to Ji Hyun Oh, a fellow professional golfer who has seven wins on the Korean LPGA
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Who Has Scored The Most Points In Presidents Cup History?
Nobody has scored more points than six-time Major winner Phil Mickelson, who has represented USA 12 times in the Presidents Cup
By Elliott Heath Published
-
Has The International Team Ever Won The Presidents Cup?
The Internationals have only won once in the history of the Presidents Cup - here is a closer look at their sole victory in 1998
By Joel Kulasingham Published