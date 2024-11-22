Chantel McCabe Facts: 10 Things You Didn't Know About The American Broadcaster

Discover more about American broadcaster Chantel McCabe via these facts regarding her life and career so far...

Chantel McCabe speaks into a microphone ahead of the 2018 KPMG Women&#039;s PGA Championship
Jonny Leighfield
By
published

Chantel McCabe is an American broadcaster who has held various roles in golf since 2016. Discover more about her life and career via these facts.

CHANTEL MCCABE FACTS

1. McCabe grew up in New England and attended church in Candia, New Hampshire.

2. McCabe was raised as a catholic and admits faith plays a large part in her life.

3. She initially attended the University of Southern Maine for a year and was assistant to an athletic assistant there before going on to study Sport Journalism at the University of New Hampshire between 2008-2011.

4. While at college, McCabe was a sports and news reporter at a local newspaper in New Hampshire. While there, she covered the Boston Bruins and Boston Red Sox.

5. Covered the 2014 Stanley Cup playoffs for NHL Network before earning a job as the Carolina Hurricanes' pre-game show host and sideline reporter.

6. She initially had no interest in covering golf, saying it was "the most boring thing ever" before getting hooked and taking a job as an anchor and reporter with Golf Channel in 2016.

7. In 2021, McCabe married orthopedic surgeon Matt Welsh in Orlando, Florida. The couple then welcomed their first baby in September 2024.

8. Throughout her career as a reporter, she has covered golf, ice hockey, lacrosse, basketball, and baseball.

9. Since 2021, McCabe has been a freelance reporter working for SiriusXM, PGA Tour Live, and ESPN. She has covered The Masters, the PGA Tour, the LPGA Tour and the Solheim Cup with them.

10. McCabe likes to fish and occasionally posts pictures of her catches on social media.

