Carlota Ciganda What's In The Bag?

What golf clubs does European Solheim Cup stalwart Carolta Cignada use? Let’s take a look inside the seven-time Ladies European Tour winner’s bag and find out...

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Joe Ferguson
By Joe Ferguson
In a glittering career, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, has amassed seven victories on The Ladies European Tour and a further two on the LPGA Tour. With over $8m in career earnings and 50 LPGA Tour Top Ten's, Ciganda is one of Europe's stand out players. Here we take a look at the tools of her trade...

Carlota Ciganda WITB: Full Specs

Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, 8.5 degrees, (Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD shaft)

Three-Wood: Callaway Paradym, (Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD shaft), 15 degrees

Five-Wood: Callaway Rogue ST, (Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD shaft) 18 degrees

Irons: Srixon ZX MKII (4-iron), (Graphite Design hybrid shaft) and Srixon ZX7 MK II (5-PW)

Wedges: Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack Raw (50 standard bounce, 56 standard bounce, 60 standard bounce)

Putter: Odyssey White Hot No.7 CS

Ball: Titleist Pro V1X

Driver

Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond

Photo of Carlota Ciganda hitting Driver

The Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciganda is using Callaway’s Paradym Triple Diamond Driver. This is Callaway’s more compact and lower-spinning iteration of their current offering. She has noted before that she is prone to a heel strike with Driver and generally opts for the 8.5-degree model in the draw and minus one loft settings on the Callaway sleeve.

Ciganda admits that she is not very interested in shafts and finer details of set-up, preferring to leave that to the tour reps to dial her in and provide her with options to test.

Fairways

Callaway Paradym, Callaway Rogue ST

Photo of Carlota Ciganda hitting a fairway wood

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ciganda - a former Callaway Staff player - still utilizes Callaway for the entire top end of the bag, selecting the Paradym 3 wood at 15 degrees and the Rogue ST 5 wood at 18 degrees of loft. Both are fitted with Mitsubishi Diamana shafts.

Ciganda uses Golf Pride Tour Wrap 2G grips throughout the bag in white.

Irons

Srixon ZX Mk II Utility, Srixon ZX7 Mk II

Photo of Carlota Ciganda hitting a utility iron

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The bottom end of Ciganda’s bag is taken care of by Srixon/Cleveland. She plays the Srixon ZX Mk II Utility 4 iron fitted with a graphite design hybrid shaft and 5-PW in the ZX7 Mk II iron

Ciganda says that while she has always loved the way blade irons look, she’d rather “make more birdies and have more performance…a little bit of cavity makes it easier. Your bad shots are better than with blades.”

Wedges

Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack Raw

Photo of Carlota Ciganda hitting a bunker shot


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sticking with the Srixon/Cleveland theme, Ciganda opts for the Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack Raw wedges in 50, 56, and 60 degrees, all in the standard bounce option. Carlota, like many touring professionals, has opted for the raw finish which rusts over time. This is a preferred look for many due to the reduced glare in sunny conditions.

Putter

Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 CS

Photo of Carlota Ciganda lining up a putt


(Image credit: Getty Images)

Carlota trusts the Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 CS (center-shafted) to take care of her work on the greens. This is a face-balanced putter which will suit players who prefer a more straight back and through stroke with minimal arc. Because of where the shaft enters the head, this putter has a small amount of onset (where the leading edge of a club sits ahead of the shaft). This is becoming an increasingly popular look on tour with the LAB Golf Mezz and Mezz Max being other examples of this.  

Ciganda has her putter fitted with a Garsen Quad Tour grip.

Ball

Titleist Pro V1 x

Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Balls

(Image credit: Future)

Ciganda has previously used the Titleist Pro V1 x. We believe she is still playing this model, but as yet do not have confirmation. As soon as we confirm, we will update this page.

