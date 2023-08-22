Carlota Ciganda What's In The Bag?
What golf clubs does European Solheim Cup stalwart Carolta Cignada use? Let’s take a look inside the seven-time Ladies European Tour winner’s bag and find out...
In a glittering career, Spain's Carlota Ciganda, has amassed seven victories on The Ladies European Tour and a further two on the LPGA Tour. With over $8m in career earnings and 50 LPGA Tour Top Ten's, Ciganda is one of Europe's stand out players. Here we take a look at the tools of her trade...
Carlota Ciganda WITB: Full Specs
Driver: Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond, 8.5 degrees, (Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD shaft)
Three-Wood: Callaway Paradym, (Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD shaft), 15 degrees
Five-Wood: Callaway Rogue ST, (Mitsubishi Chemical Diamana PD shaft) 18 degrees
Irons: Srixon ZX MKII (4-iron), (Graphite Design hybrid shaft) and Srixon ZX7 MK II (5-PW)
Wedges: Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack Raw (50 standard bounce, 56 standard bounce, 60 standard bounce)
Putter: Odyssey White Hot No.7 CS
Ball: Titleist Pro V1X
Driver
Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond
Ciganda is using Callaway’s Paradym Triple Diamond Driver. This is Callaway’s more compact and lower-spinning iteration of their current offering. She has noted before that she is prone to a heel strike with Driver and generally opts for the 8.5-degree model in the draw and minus one loft settings on the Callaway sleeve.
Ciganda admits that she is not very interested in shafts and finer details of set-up, preferring to leave that to the tour reps to dial her in and provide her with options to test.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Triple Diamond Driver Review
Fairways
Callaway Paradym, Callaway Rogue ST
Ciganda - a former Callaway Staff player - still utilizes Callaway for the entire top end of the bag, selecting the Paradym 3 wood at 15 degrees and the Rogue ST 5 wood at 18 degrees of loft. Both are fitted with Mitsubishi Diamana shafts.
Ciganda uses Golf Pride Tour Wrap 2G grips throughout the bag in white.
- Read our full Callaway Paradym Fairway Review
Irons
Srixon ZX Mk II Utility, Srixon ZX7 Mk II
The bottom end of Ciganda’s bag is taken care of by Srixon/Cleveland. She plays the Srixon ZX Mk II Utility 4 iron fitted with a graphite design hybrid shaft and 5-PW in the ZX7 Mk II iron.
Ciganda says that while she has always loved the way blade irons look, she’d rather “make more birdies and have more performance…a little bit of cavity makes it easier. Your bad shots are better than with blades.”
- Read our full Srixon ZX7 MKII Review
Wedges
Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack Raw
Sticking with the Srixon/Cleveland theme, Ciganda opts for the Cleveland RTX6 Tour Rack Raw wedges in 50, 56, and 60 degrees, all in the standard bounce option. Carlota, like many touring professionals, has opted for the raw finish which rusts over time. This is a preferred look for many due to the reduced glare in sunny conditions.
- Read our full Cleveland RTX 6 Zipcore Wedge Review
Putter
Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 CS
Carlota trusts the Odyssey White Hot Pro #7 CS (center-shafted) to take care of her work on the greens. This is a face-balanced putter which will suit players who prefer a more straight back and through stroke with minimal arc. Because of where the shaft enters the head, this putter has a small amount of onset (where the leading edge of a club sits ahead of the shaft). This is becoming an increasingly popular look on tour with the LAB Golf Mezz and Mezz Max being other examples of this.
Ciganda has her putter fitted with a Garsen Quad Tour grip.
Ball
Titleist Pro V1 x
Ciganda has previously used the Titleist Pro V1 x. We believe she is still playing this model, but as yet do not have confirmation. As soon as we confirm, we will update this page.
- Read our full Titleist Pro V1x 2023 Golf Ball Review
Joe has worked in the golf industry for over 12 years in a variety of roles. After a successful amateur career being involved in England squads at every age group, Joe completed his PGA degree qualification in 2014 as one of the top ten graduates in his training year and subsequently went on to become Head PGA Professional at Ryder Cup venue The Celtic Manor Resort. Equipment has always been a huge passion of Joe’s, and during his time at Celtic Manor, he headed up the National Fitting Centres for both Titleist and Taylormade. He’s excited to bring his knowledge of hardware to Golf Monthly in the form of equipment reviews and buying advice.
Joe lives in North Devon and still plays sporadically on the PGA West region circuit. His best round in recent years came earlier in 2023 where he managed a 9 under par 63 at Trevose GC in a Devon & Cornwall PGA Tournament.
Joe's current What's In The Bag?
Driver: Taylormade M2 2017, 8.5°
Fairway wood: Taylormade M2 Tour 2017, 13.5°
Irons: Srixon ZX7 3-PW
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 Raw, 50F, 54M and 60T
Putter: Odyssey Toe Up #9
Ball: 2023 Titleist Pro V1x
