Brian Campbell Facts: 10 Things To Know About The PGA Tour Player

Brian Campbell is one of 30 players who secured a PGA Tour card for the 2025 season via the Korn Ferry Tour Points List, giving him his second chance on the circuit after turning pro almost a decade earlier.

Here are 10 things to know about the American.

Brian Campbell Facts

1. Brian Campbell was born on 6 March 1993 in Orange County, California.

2. His earliest memory of the game was winning a $100 gift card after victory in his first event.

3. He played college golf at the University of Illinois, where he was a standout player, earning Big Ten Player of the Year honors in his junior season.

4. His first world ranking event came at the 2014 US Open at Pinehurst No.2, where he missed the cut.

5. A year later, the US Open marked his second world ranking event, only this time he finished T27 and was low amateur at Chambers Bay.

6. That earned him a congratulatory message from Chicago Blackhawks defenseman of the same name, Brian Campbell.

7. He turned professional soon after and made his Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour) debut two weeks after the Major.

8. He secured his PGA Tour card in 2016 but struggled to retain it, and finished 180th in the FedEx Cup standings.

Brian Campbell won his first PGA Tour card for the 2016 season (Image credit: Getty Images)

9. After several more years on the Korn Ferry Tour, Campbell finished seventh in the 2024 points list to secure his PGA Tour card for the 2025 season.

10. Campbell’s brother, Derek, used to play baseball for the Philadelphia Phillies.

Brian Campbell Bio