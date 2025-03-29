Brandon Stone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro
The South African golfer enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour star
Brandon Stone had an impressive amateur career, representing his country and winning accolades in college golf before continuing to showcase his abilities since turning pro, with several noteworthy wins.
Here are 10 things to know about the South African.
Brandon Stone Facts
1. Brandon Stone was born on April 20 1993 in Rustenburg, South Africa.
2. He played for his country at the 2016 Olympics, finishing T55.
3. As an amateur, Stone represented his country at the 2012 Eisenhower Trophy.
4. He attended the University of Texas, where he was the 2013 NCAA Freshman of the Year.
5. He turned pro in 2013 and had his first title since leaving his amateur career behind two years later, when he won the Sunshine Tour’s Lion of Africa Cape Town Open.
6. In just his second event as a full DP World Tour member, he claimed his first title, winning the 2016 South African Open by two over compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout.
7. By the end of 2021, Stone had five professional wins, and only one hadn't come in his homeland – the 2018 Aberdeen Standards Investments Scottish Open, when he took the title by four shots over Eddie Pepperell.
8. During that tournament, he carded a final round of 60 to tie the European Tour record for the lowest final round by a winner.
9. His father is former Sunshine Tour pro Kevin Stone, while his grandfather Sam played for South Africa as an amateur.
10. South African legend Ernie Els is a close family friend, and Stone’s career has benefited from his advice.
Born
April 20 1993 -Rustenburg, South Africa
Height
1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)
Former Tours
Challenge Tour
Current Tour
DP World Tour
Pro Wins
5
Highest OWGR
67
Tour
Event
Winning Score
Sunshine Tour
2015 Lion Of Africa Cape Town Open
-16 (five shots)
DP World Tour
2016 BMW SA Open
-14 (two shots)
DP World Tour
2016 Alfred Dunhill Championship
-21 (six shots)
DP World Tour
2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open
-20 (four shots)
Sunshine Tour
2021 Limpopo Championship
-8 (playoff)
Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories.
He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game.
Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course.
Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.
