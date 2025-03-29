Brandon Stone Facts: 10 Things To Know About The DP World Tour Pro

The South African golfer enjoyed a successful amateur career before turning pro – here are 10 things to know about the DP World Tour star

Brandon Stone takes a shot at the Hero Indian Open
Brandon Stone plays on the DP World Tour
By
By
published

Brandon Stone had an impressive amateur career, representing his country and winning accolades in college golf before continuing to showcase his abilities since turning pro, with several noteworthy wins.

Here are 10 things to know about the South African.

Brandon Stone Facts

1. Brandon Stone was born on April 20 1993 in Rustenburg, South Africa.

2. He played for his country at the 2016 Olympics, finishing T55.

3. As an amateur, Stone represented his country at the 2012 Eisenhower Trophy.

4. He attended the University of Texas, where he was the 2013 NCAA Freshman of the Year.

5. He turned pro in 2013 and had his first title since leaving his amateur career behind two years later, when he won the Sunshine Tour’s Lion of Africa Cape Town Open.

6. In just his second event as a full DP World Tour member, he claimed his first title, winning the 2016 South African Open by two over compatriot Christiaan Bezuidenhout.

7. By the end of 2021, Stone had five professional wins, and only one hadn't come in his homeland – the 2018 Aberdeen Standards Investments Scottish Open, when he took the title by four shots over Eddie Pepperell.

Brandon Stone with the Scottish Open trophy

Brandon Stone won the Scottish Open in 2018

8. During that tournament, he carded a final round of 60 to tie the European Tour record for the lowest final round by a winner.

9. His father is former Sunshine Tour pro Kevin Stone, while his grandfather Sam played for South Africa as an amateur.

10. South African legend Ernie Els is a close family friend, and Stone’s career has benefited from his advice.

Brandon Stone Bio

Born

April 20 1993 -Rustenburg, South Africa

Height

1.80 m (5 ft 11 in)

Former Tours

Challenge Tour

Current Tour

DP World Tour

Pro Wins

5

Highest OWGR

67

Brandon Stone Wins

Tour

Event

Winning Score

Sunshine Tour

2015 Lion Of Africa Cape Town Open

-16 (five shots)

DP World Tour

2016 BMW SA Open

-14 (two shots)

DP World Tour

2016 Alfred Dunhill Championship

-21 (six shots)

DP World Tour

2018 Aberdeen Standard Investments Scottish Open

-20 (four shots)

Sunshine Tour

2021 Limpopo Championship

-8 (playoff)

