Angel Cabrera Wins First Pro Title Since Release From Jail

Angel Cabrera beat James Kingston 3&1 in the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play to secure his first victory since his release from jail last year.

The former Masters and US Open champion was found guilty of domestic abuse against two former partners and was ordered to spend three years and 10 months behind bars.

He vowed to restart his golf career after being freed last August and now finds himself back in the winner’s circle.

(Image credit: Phil Inglis, Getty Images)

The 54-year-old beat Scott Drummond, Andrew Marshall, Gary Evans, Michael Long and Bradley Dredge to book his spot in the final at Hanbury Manor Golf Club before he came through a tight tussle with Kingston.

He was never behind in the match but was twice pegged back from 1up before a late flurry got him over the line.

Cabrera birdied the par-5 2nd to take an early lead but a bogey at the 8th saw Kingston restore parity in a scrappy front nine.

The pair then split the next five holes to head to the 15th tee tied, but two birdies and a par in his next three helped the Argentinian claim his first Legends Tour victory on the 17th green.

“I'm very happy. I worked hard in the last three months, very hard for this. Now, for this moment, I enjoyed it,” Cabrera said.

“I had to concentrate and play hole by hole, I like to play match play, you know, we don't play a lot of match play. I can say I feel very emotional now.

“I am going to play next week and then I have to keep working, I’ve got to keep working because this game is very difficult.”