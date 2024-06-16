Angel Cabrera Wins First Pro Title Since Release From Jail
The former Masters and US Open champion beat James Kingston for his first senior tour victory
Angel Cabrera beat James Kingston 3&1 in the final of the Paul Lawrie Match Play to secure his first victory since his release from jail last year.
The former Masters and US Open champion was found guilty of domestic abuse against two former partners and was ordered to spend three years and 10 months behind bars.
He vowed to restart his golf career after being freed last August and now finds himself back in the winner’s circle.
The 54-year-old beat Scott Drummond, Andrew Marshall, Gary Evans, Michael Long and Bradley Dredge to book his spot in the final at Hanbury Manor Golf Club before he came through a tight tussle with Kingston.
He was never behind in the match but was twice pegged back from 1up before a late flurry got him over the line.
Cabrera birdied the par-5 2nd to take an early lead but a bogey at the 8th saw Kingston restore parity in a scrappy front nine.
The pair then split the next five holes to head to the 15th tee tied, but two birdies and a par in his next three helped the Argentinian claim his first Legends Tour victory on the 17th green.
“I'm very happy. I worked hard in the last three months, very hard for this. Now, for this moment, I enjoyed it,” Cabrera said.
“I had to concentrate and play hole by hole, I like to play match play, you know, we don't play a lot of match play. I can say I feel very emotional now.
“I am going to play next week and then I have to keep working, I’ve got to keep working because this game is very difficult.”
A lifelong golf fan, Andy graduated in 2019 with a degree in Sports Journalism and got his first role in the industry as the Instruction Editor for National Club Golfer. From there, he decided to go freelance and now covers a variety of topics for Golf Monthly.
Andy took up the game at the age of seven and even harboured ambitions of a career in the professional ranks for a spell. That didn’t pan out, but he still enjoys his weekend golf at Royal Troon and holds a scratch handicap. As a side note, he's made five holes-in-one and could quite possibly be Retief Goosen’s biggest fan.
As well as the above, some of Andy's work has featured on websites such as goal.com, dailyrecord.co.uk, and theopen.com.
What's in Andy's bag?
Driver: Callaway Mavrik Sub-Zero (9°)
3-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 Plus (15°)
Driving iron: Titleist U500 (17°)
Irons: Mizuno mp32 (4-PW)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM9 (50°, 54° and 58°)
Putter: Titleist Scotty Cameron Newport 2.5
Ball: TaylorMade TP5x
-
-
