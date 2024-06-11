How To Get 2025 US Open Tickets

The 2025 edition of the Major at Oakmont Country Club may be another 12 months away, but you can make early preparations for securing tickets now

Jordan Spieth takes a shot at the 2022 US Open
Fans wishing to attend the 2025 US Open can fill out forms online to either join a waiting list of receive notifications when details are available
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Mike Hall
By
published

The US Open is one the first events to look for on the calendar, as the world’s best players come together for the third of the year’s four Majors to tackle what is invariably one of the most grueling challenges of any tournament.

While wall-to-wall TV coverage will suffice for many fans, for others the chance to attend the tournament is too good an opportunity to turn down.

The 2025 US Open comes from the venue that has hosted more than any other - Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. In fact, next year will see the course host for the 10th time and the first since Dustin Johnson lifted the trophy there in 2016.

Over the years, other great moments have included the first of Jack Niclaus’ 18 Major titles and Ernie Els’ triumph in 1994, and there are sure to be more highlights that will ultimatley go down in history at next year’s tournament.

While that is still 12 months away, it’s always a good idea to prepare as early as possible for the chance to attend one of the rounds.

The tournament takes place between 12 and 15 June, and while specific details and ticket prices are yet to be released, details of several sample packages offer a glimpse the options that will be available to those who can attend.

The clubhouse at Oakmont

In 2025, the US Open will be played at Oakmont Country Club for the 10th time

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Among them will be VIP seating options to ensure you get as close to the action as possible and a premium hospitality package, which includes access to VIP hospitality venues. There will also be a package offering insider experiences in VIP treatment, and one offering behind-the-scenes tours of the course.

If it’s anything like the 2024 event at Pinehurst No.2, there will deals available to purchase tickets for the whole week, with the cheapest of those being $850 for general admission for all seven days at the North Carolina event, while there was also the chance to attend either Thursday and Friday or Saturday and Sunday.

Until more details are confirmed, fans are advised to join a waitlist which involves filling out an online form for packages and can be accessed via the USGA Experiences website. You can also complete a ticket interest form at the US Open website, which will ensure you are kept up to date on ticket information when it becomes available.

Where Is The 2025 US Open?

The 2025 tournament takes place a Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, making it the first venue to host the tournament 10 times. The last time it held a US Open was in 2016, when Dustin Johnson was the victor.

How Can I Get Tickets For The 2025 US Open?

Fans interested in attended the 2025 US Open at Oakmont can join a waitlist by filling out an online form for packages, which is available at the USGA Experiences website. You can also fill out a ticket interest form at the US Open website, which will ensure you are kept up to date on ticket information when it becomes available.

Mike Hall
Mike Hall
News Writer

Mike has over 25 years of experience in journalism, including writing on a range of sports throughout that time, such as golf, football and cricket. Now a freelance staff writer for Golf Monthly, he is dedicated to covering the game's most newsworthy stories. 

He has written hundreds of articles on the game, from features offering insights into how members of the public can play some of the world's most revered courses, to breaking news stories affecting everything from the PGA Tour and LIV Golf to developmental Tours and the amateur game. 

Mike grew up in East Yorkshire and began his career in journalism in 1997. He then moved to London in 2003 as his career flourished, and nowadays resides in New Brunswick, Canada, where he and his wife raise their young family less than a mile from his local course. 

Kevin Cook’s acclaimed 2007 biography, Tommy’s Honour, about golf’s founding father and son, remains one of his all-time favourite sports books.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸