How To Get 2025 US Open Tickets

The US Open is one the first events to look for on the calendar, as the world’s best players come together for the third of the year’s four Majors to tackle what is invariably one of the most grueling challenges of any tournament.

While wall-to-wall TV coverage will suffice for many fans, for others the chance to attend the tournament is too good an opportunity to turn down.

The 2025 US Open comes from the venue that has hosted more than any other - Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania. In fact, next year will see the course host for the 10th time and the first since Dustin Johnson lifted the trophy there in 2016.

Over the years, other great moments have included the first of Jack Niclaus’ 18 Major titles and Ernie Els’ triumph in 1994, and there are sure to be more highlights that will ultimatley go down in history at next year’s tournament.

While that is still 12 months away, it’s always a good idea to prepare as early as possible for the chance to attend one of the rounds.

The tournament takes place between 12 and 15 June, and while specific details and ticket prices are yet to be released, details of several sample packages offer a glimpse the options that will be available to those who can attend.

In 2025, the US Open will be played at Oakmont Country Club for the 10th time (Image credit: Getty Images)

Among them will be VIP seating options to ensure you get as close to the action as possible and a premium hospitality package, which includes access to VIP hospitality venues. There will also be a package offering insider experiences in VIP treatment, and one offering behind-the-scenes tours of the course.

If it’s anything like the 2024 event at Pinehurst No.2, there will deals available to purchase tickets for the whole week, with the cheapest of those being $850 for general admission for all seven days at the North Carolina event, while there was also the chance to attend either Thursday and Friday or Saturday and Sunday.

Until more details are confirmed, fans are advised to join a waitlist which involves filling out an online form for packages and can be accessed via the USGA Experiences website. You can also complete a ticket interest form at the US Open website, which will ensure you are kept up to date on ticket information when it becomes available.

Where Is The 2025 US Open? The 2025 tournament takes place a Oakmont Country Club in Pennsylvania, making it the first venue to host the tournament 10 times. The last time it held a US Open was in 2016, when Dustin Johnson was the victor.