Lottie Woad Details Equipment Issue After Moving Into 54-Hole LPGA Tour Lead

The headlines might belong to the PGA Championship this week but, along with that Major, there's also the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour.

Going into the final round, Lottie Woad leads by three strokes and, following her five-under 65 on Saturday, the Englishwoman revealed an equipment issue that had to be sorted ahead of the tournament in Cincinnati.

Searching for a first win since the Women's Scottish Open, Woad is in a great position to earn a second LPGA Tour title, with her putter being changed significantly since last week's Mizuho Americas Open.

Carding an uncharacteristic 13-over-par at that tournament, Woad has produced rounds of 70, 64 and 65 to lead the Kroger Queen City Championship, the 22 year old explained the situation on Saturday.

"I think I just tried to take last week as a bit of an anomaly. I'd been playing pretty solid before then, consistently, but that course was a bit funky in places, so I just tried to ignore it," she stated.

"Didn't putt very well last week and turns out my putter grip wasn't on straight, so got a new putter grip on.

"I was putting really bad so I was obviously trying to look for an excuse that wasn't me. It was the grip."

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Woad during the Kroger Queen City Championship (Image credit: Getty Images)

Producing 75 putts in total through the first two rounds of the Mizuho Americas Open, specifically 37 on Thursday and 38 on Friday, Woad's performance on the greens has improved drastically seven days on.

Making 31 putts on Thursday, 28 and 27 putts followed on Friday and Saturday, as Woad's performance improved by six and five shots over the first round.

Sitting three strokes clear of Amanda Doherty, Woad is looking forward to the challenge of being in contention again, as she looks to claim another title in her young career.