Lottie Woad Details Equipment Issue After Moving Into 54-Hole LPGA Tour Lead
After noticing her putter grip wasn't on straight, Woad has found herself leading going into the final round of the Kroger Queen City Championship
The headlines might belong to the PGA Championship this week but, along with that Major, there's also the Kroger Queen City Championship on the LPGA Tour.
Going into the final round, Lottie Woad leads by three strokes and, following her five-under 65 on Saturday, the Englishwoman revealed an equipment issue that had to be sorted ahead of the tournament in Cincinnati.
Searching for a first win since the Women's Scottish Open, Woad is in a great position to earn a second LPGA Tour title, with her putter being changed significantly since last week's Mizuho Americas Open.
Carding an uncharacteristic 13-over-par at that tournament, Woad has produced rounds of 70, 64 and 65 to lead the Kroger Queen City Championship, the 22 year old explained the situation on Saturday.
"I think I just tried to take last week as a bit of an anomaly. I'd been playing pretty solid before then, consistently, but that course was a bit funky in places, so I just tried to ignore it," she stated.
"Didn't putt very well last week and turns out my putter grip wasn't on straight, so got a new putter grip on.
"I was putting really bad so I was obviously trying to look for an excuse that wasn't me. It was the grip."
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Producing 75 putts in total through the first two rounds of the Mizuho Americas Open, specifically 37 on Thursday and 38 on Friday, Woad's performance on the greens has improved drastically seven days on.
Making 31 putts on Thursday, 28 and 27 putts followed on Friday and Saturday, as Woad's performance improved by six and five shots over the first round.
Sitting three strokes clear of Amanda Doherty, Woad is looking forward to the challenge of being in contention again, as she looks to claim another title in her young career.
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover news and social media.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round is a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: Ping G430 LST 15°, 19°
Irons: TaylorMade P7CB
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
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