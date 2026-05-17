How Many Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?

Jon Rahm has been playing golf ever since his father fell in love with the sport after seeing Seve Ballesteros in the Ryder Cup in 1997.

Since then, he's gone on to establish himself as one of the very best in the game and followed in the footsteps of his compatriot.

His first win on the PGA Tour came back in 2017 at the Farmers Insurance Open and he's racked up another ten titles since. But how many of them are Majors?

Rahm has etched his name in the history books as a winner at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans (2019), the Mexico Open (2022) and won two events in 2020: the BMW Championship and the Memorial Tournament.

He ascended to the top of the Official World Golf Ranking in that year, and did his reputation as the world's best no harm when, in 2021, he landed his first Major title at the US Open.

Rahm wasn't finished there, though. 2023 was an immense year for the Spaniard, with four wins across the season. That included the Sentry Tournament of Champions, the Genesis Invitational, and the American Express. His crowning glory, however, was securing a Green Jacket at Augusta that year.

It came as a surprise to many, then, that Rahm opted to leave the Tour and join the breakaway LIV Golf League at the end of 2023. Since then, his reputation and his ranking has slipped somewhat, but Rahm's talent remains undeniable.

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Rahm now wants to complete the Grand Slam for Spain by winning the PGA Championship.

But, how close is he to his own career Grand Slam? And how many Majors has the 31-year-old won?

Which Majors Has Jon Rahm Won?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

1. US Open, 2021

Jon Rahm really announced himself as the best in the world at Torrey Pines in 2021. His triumph there in the US Open was particularly special as his three-month-old son, Kepa, was in his arms on Father's Day that weekend as he claimed the win.

He was the first Spaniard to win the US Open, and he did so in spectacular fashion. It was a final day which was littered with errors from other players in the field, most notably defending champion Byryson DeChambeau, but Rahm did not stumble.

Going into the final two holes, Rahm was still one stroke behind leader Louis Oosthuizen, but he sunk a stunning 25ft putt on the 17th to make birdie and go level at the top of the leaderboard.

Then, on the final hole, Rahm kept his cool and read the green perfectly to send an 18ft putt bending left-to-right before dropping in the hole for another birdie.

He shot 67 on the Sunday there and finished at six-under for the week to claim the top prize.

Speaking after the win, alongside his father and his son, Rahm said: "It had to happen in a beautiful setting like this. Three generations of Rahms on this green. One of them doesn't know what's going on."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. The Masters, 2023

Rahm followed up that Major victory two years later at Augusta National, winning The Masters to further cement his status as one of the best in the game.

His victory there was absolutely comprehensive, with a four-stroke lead by the end of the final day after a solid three-under round on the Sunday to take his tally to -12 for the week.

Phil Mickelson and Brooks Koepka were his nearest competitors at eight-under.

Ironically, Rahm four-putted on the first hole of the tournament. But, he kept his cool and remained patient through the week, battling intense weather conditions along the way, and remained in the running down to the final day.

Victory.A green jacket for @JonRahmPGA 💚pic.twitter.com/nunryErgkZApril 9, 2023

To some degree, Koepka's collapse in round four, where he shot a 75, helped pave the way for Rahm's win. But there's no denying that the Spanish star carved out the path for himself, too.

Birdies on the third and eighth set him up for success, but a nasty bogey on the ninth hole nearly upset the apple cart. Rahm clawed things back with birdies on 13 and 14, then maintained a strong run of pars while others around him floundered.

Reflecting on his emotions and feelings during the round, Rahm said: "What is going on on the outside is not always a reflection of the inside. I was calm. I never got frustrated. I never really felt like anything was out of control. But obviously you're nervous, right. There’s tension out there."

Swipe to scroll horizontally Jon Rahm's Major Record Event Best finish to date The Masters 1 (2023) US Open 1 (2021) PGA Championship T4 (2018) The Open T2 (2023)