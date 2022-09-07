Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

9 Things You Didn't Know About Taylor Pendrith

1. Pendrith was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada on the 30th May 1991.

2. He started playing golf in 2003 and teed it up in his first tournament in 2006.

3. He attended Kent State University and graduated in 2014 with a degree in Sports Administration. Whilst there he played on the golf team alongside fellow Canadian Corey Conners and he turned professional in the same year.

4. In fact Pendrith was actually the best man at Conners' wedding.

5. Pendrith played quite a few sports growing up. We are unsure which high school he went to but whilst there he was the MVP in baseball in high school and 2008 Athlete of the Year.

6. We are unsure of his age at the time but Pendrith won the Canadian Junior Long Drive Championship with a prodigious drive of 349-yards and had a ball speed tracked at 190 mph, which is 10 more than Tiger Woods.

7. His favorite golf course is Kawartha CC in Ontario because his sister Jennifer is the superintendent at the course.

8. According to his bio on PGA Tour.com, he has said his dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin, the latter two of which are ice-hockey players.

9. Pendrith enjoys a lot of other sports and as you would expect with a Canadian, he loves his ice hockey. He is big Toronto Maple Leafs' fan and on another note, a couple of things on his bucket list include deep-sea fishing and cliff jumping.