9 Things You Didn't Know About Taylor Pendrith
We get to know the Canadian professional golfer a little better with these nine facts.
1. Pendrith was born in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Canada on the 30th May 1991.
2. He started playing golf in 2003 and teed it up in his first tournament in 2006.
3. He attended Kent State University and graduated in 2014 with a degree in Sports Administration. Whilst there he played on the golf team alongside fellow Canadian Corey Conners and he turned professional in the same year.
4. In fact Pendrith was actually the best man at Conners' wedding.
5. Pendrith played quite a few sports growing up. We are unsure which high school he went to but whilst there he was the MVP in baseball in high school and 2008 Athlete of the Year.
6. We are unsure of his age at the time but Pendrith won the Canadian Junior Long Drive Championship with a prodigious drive of 349-yards and had a ball speed tracked at 190 mph, which is 10 more than Tiger Woods.
7. His favorite golf course is Kawartha CC in Ontario because his sister Jennifer is the superintendent at the course.
8. According to his bio on PGA Tour.com, he has said his dream foursome would include Tiger Woods, Wayne Gretzky and Mats Sundin, the latter two of which are ice-hockey players.
9. Pendrith enjoys a lot of other sports and as you would expect with a Canadian, he loves his ice hockey. He is big Toronto Maple Leafs' fan and on another note, a couple of things on his bucket list include deep-sea fishing and cliff jumping.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
