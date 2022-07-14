Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

7 Things You Didn't Know About Robert Dinwiddie

1. Dinwiddie was born Dumfries, Scotland back in 1982 but we believe he currently resides in Wandsworth, England.

2. Boasted a formidable amateur record before turning professional at the end of 2006 upon graduating from the Tennessee State University. Whilst there we are yet to confirm what he studied.

3. He played in the 2005 Walker Cup and collected the 2005 Scottish and Welsh Amateur Open Stroke Play Championships as well as the English edition in 2006. His record at the 2005 Walker Cup, hosted at Chicago Golf Club, was one win, one loss, and one half. The United States won the event 12.5-11.5.

4. Dinwiddie secured his maiden professional win at the 2007 Scottish Challenge and waited just seven days to add a second title – the Rolex Trophy. He won a third Challenge Tour title in 2010 at the Kenya Open.

5. At the time of writing Dinwiddie has played in five Majors. With his 2022 Open Championship result to come, his best finish at a Major came at the 2008 US Open in which he finished in a tie for 36th.

6. Finished 12th on the Challenge Tour Rankings in 2013 to graduate to the DP World Tour (then European Tour) for the third time. He twice came runner-up and had two more top tens in an impressive season, which followed a four-month spell away from the game traveling in Thailand.

7. In the past, when he hasn't been playing golf, he has been working part time at his friend’s construction company.