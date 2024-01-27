15 Things You Didn't Know About Jake Knapp

1. Jake Knapp was born 31st May 1994 in Costa Mesa, California

2. He attended UCLA and majored in history

3. Enjoying a successful amateur career, Knapp qualified for the 2015 US Open, but missed the cut after rounds of 74 and 76

4. Knapp claims that if he didn't play golf, he would pursue a career in the fitness industry

5. His earliest golf memory is watching Tiger Woods defeat Stephen Ames 9&8 at the WGC Match Play. During that event Woods' caddie, Steve Williams, tossed him one of the balls Woods used during the match. The ball still sits displayed on his desk.

Knapp during the 2024 Sony Open (Image credit: Getty Images)

6. He turned professional in 2016, one year after attending UCLA

7. Knapp endured a tough start to professional life, with the American jumping back and forth between the PGA Tour Canada circuit and the Korn Ferry Tour

8. The American can solve a Rubik's Cube and also enjoys playing video games like Call of Duty and Apex Legends

9. He picked up two PGA Tour Canada titles in 2019, but struggled on the Korn Ferry Tour the next year. Thankfully, after returning back to the PGA Tour Canada circuit, Knapp found some form and eventually cemented his Korn Ferry Tour status in 2023

10. In 2021, Knapp worked as a security guard at The Country Club, a restaurant/nightclub in Costa Mesa, California

11. In October 2023, Knapp secured his PGA Tour card after finishing inside the top 30 in the Korn Ferry Tour Points List

12. He is a huge fan of the Los Angeles Lakers (NBA), Los Angeles Angels (MLB), Anaheim Ducks (NHL), and Michigan Wolverines.

13. During the 2023 Utah Championship on the Korn Ferry Tour, Knapp was mic'd up as he played and shot an eight-under-par round.

14. He is sponsored by PXG and wears Original Penguin apparel

15. Upon earning his PGA Tour card, Knapp was presented with an Anaheim Ducks jersey with the words Tour Bound and the number 23 on it

HOW FAR DOES JAKE KNAPP DRIVE THE BALL?

During the 2024 PGA Tour season, Knapp currently averages 301.5 yards off the tee, with his longest drive being 380 yards. As of writing, at the end of January, he is the 55th longest hitter on the PGA Tour.