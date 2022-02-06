Social Media Reacts To Harold Varner's Incredible Eagle Putt

The Saudi International produced a quite simply outstanding finish on Sunday, as Harold Varner III secured his first title in six years over the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club layout, with a 100+ foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole giving him a one shot victory.

An hour or so earlier, Bubba Watson had just finished his round with a birdie and an eagle. For the title, Varner III would have to replicate that finish. Birdieing the 17th, he faced a lengthy putt at the last to claim the title. Whilst many would have taken the two-putt and moved onto the playoff, Varner didn't, with his putt providing the perfect length and weight to drop into the hole and give him his biggest win to date.

The insane moment gained a lot of attention on social media, with fellow professionals, broadcasters, analysts and fans reacting to the putt on Twitter.

