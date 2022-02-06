Social Media Reacts To Harold Varner's Incredible Eagle Putt

Varner III holed an eagle putt at the 72nd hole of some 100+ feet to win by one shot. Check out how social media reacted here

Varner III celebrates a putt
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Matt Cradock
By
published

The Saudi International produced a quite simply outstanding finish on Sunday, as Harold Varner III secured his first title in six years over the Royal Greens Golf & Country Club layout, with a 100+ foot eagle putt at the 72nd hole giving him a one shot victory.

An hour or so earlier, Bubba Watson had just finished his round with a birdie and an eagle. For the title, Varner III would have to replicate that finish. Birdieing the 17th, he faced a lengthy putt at the last to claim the title. Whilst many would have taken the two-putt and moved onto the playoff, Varner didn't, with his putt providing the perfect length and weight to drop into the hole and give him his biggest win to date.

The insane moment gained a lot of attention on social media, with fellow professionals, broadcasters, analysts and fans reacting to the putt on Twitter. Check out the reactions below! 

Matt Cradock
Matt Cradock

Matt studied Sports Journalism at Southampton Solent University, graduating in 2019. Now a freelance writer for Golf Monthly and the PGA, he covers all aspects of the game, from Tour news to equipment testing and buyers’ guides. Taking up the game at the age of six, Matt currently holds a handicap of 3 and despite not having a hole in one…yet, he has had two albatrosses. His favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.

