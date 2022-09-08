11 Things You Didn't Know About K.H. Lee
We get to know the South Korean professional golfer a little better with these facts.
- (opens in new tab)
- (opens in new tab)
-
- (opens in new tab)
- Sign up to Golf Monthly Newsletter Newsletter
Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment.
Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
11 Things You Didn't Know About K.H. Lee
1. Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea in August 1991.
2. He was a shot-put athlete before taking up golf at age 13. He started golf to lose weight, but ended up falling in love with the game.
3. Lee turned professional in 2010 and joined the OneAsia Tour, earning his card through qualifying school. He finished 39th on the Order of Merit, with his best finish being a T-6th.
4. He joined the Japan Golf Tour in 2012 winning top spot in Japan Tour’s Q-School and recorded a runner-up finish in his second event of the year.
5. Lee attended Korean Sports University, the same school as fellow 2018 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Sungjae Im.
6. The K.H. in his name stands for Kyoung-hoon.
7. According to his PGA Tour.com bio, if he was not a professional golfer he would be a singer. He took lessons in South Korea and considered a career as a singer. He also enjoys listening to rock music.
8. Lee has had two PGA Tour victories in his career so far, both of which came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He won the event in 2021 by three strokes from Sam Burns, and defended his title in 2022 with a final round 63 to win by one stroke from Jordan Spieth.
9. We believe he currently resides in Goyang City, South Korea.
10. Started a junior golf tournament in Seoul, titled the Lee Kyoung Hoon Junior Golf Tournament held every April/May. The reason? Well he grew up playing junior golf tournaments and wanted to return the favor.
11. Bucket list item is a tour around the world and riding a motorcycle.
A golfer for most of his life, Sam started playing the game to prove he was the best player out of his father and two brothers.
He quickly became a golf equipment expert and has always been the one family and friends come to for buying advice, and spends a lot of his time putting golf gear, apparel and shoes to the test.
He is a graduate of Swansea University where he studied History and American Studies, and he has been a part of the Golf Monthly team since February 2018. He also previously worked for World Soccer and Rugby World magazines.
A jack of all trades across print and digital formats, Sam now spends most of his time testing and looking after golf gear content for the website. He also oversees all Tour player content as well.
Unfortunately, Sam is not a member of any club at the moment but regularly gets out on the golf course to keep up the facade of having a handicap of five.
Sam is currently playing:
Driver: Titleist TS3
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade M5 (15 degrees), Nike Covert Tour 2.0 (19 degrees)
Irons (4-PW): Titleist AP2
Wedges: Titleist Vokey SM7 54˚, 58˚
Putter: Scotty Cameron Circa 62 #6
-
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Cameron Davis
How well do you know the Australian golfer? Well here are 10 facts on him you may or may not know.
By Sam Tremlett • Published
-
McIlroy Calls For 'Fresh Blood' Ahead Of European Ryder Cup Rebuild
Europe's top-ranked golfer wants Luke Donald to give youth a chance next year in Rome
By Jeff Kimber • Published