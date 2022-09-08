Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

11 Things You Didn't Know About K.H. Lee

1. Lee was born in Seoul, South Korea in August 1991.

2. He was a shot-put athlete before taking up golf at age 13. He started golf to lose weight, but ended up falling in love with the game.

3. Lee turned professional in 2010 and joined the OneAsia Tour, earning his card through qualifying school. He finished 39th on the Order of Merit, with his best finish being a T-6th.

4. He joined the Japan Golf Tour in 2012 winning top spot in Japan Tour’s Q-School and recorded a runner-up finish in his second event of the year.

5. Lee attended Korean Sports University, the same school as fellow 2018 Korn Ferry Tour graduate Sungjae Im.

6. The K.H. in his name stands for Kyoung-hoon.

7. According to his PGA Tour.com bio, if he was not a professional golfer he would be a singer. He took lessons in South Korea and considered a career as a singer. He also enjoys listening to rock music.

8. Lee has had two PGA Tour victories in his career so far, both of which came at the AT&T Byron Nelson. He won the event in 2021 by three strokes from Sam Burns, and defended his title in 2022 with a final round 63 to win by one stroke from Jordan Spieth.

9. We believe he currently resides in Goyang City, South Korea.

10. Started a junior golf tournament in Seoul, titled the Lee Kyoung Hoon Junior Golf Tournament held every April/May. The reason? Well he grew up playing junior golf tournaments and wanted to return the favor.

11. Bucket list item is a tour around the world and riding a motorcycle.