10 Things You Didn't Know About Stephen Jaeger
We get to know the German professional golfer Jaeger a little better with these 10 facts.
1. Stephen Jaeger was born on May 30th, 1989 in Eichenried, Germany
2. Jaeger started playing golf at age 10. His parents, Sophie and Klaus, and sister, Michaela, are avid golfers and would all play on family vacations.
3. As a kid, Jaeger played tennis, soccer, and street hockey. He still loves playing any sports, including volleyball and basketball.
4. He was raised in a small town near Munich, Germany, before moving to the United States to attend the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga.
5. He posted four collegiate wins and would go on to turn professional in 2012. Some other honors he received at college were; 2012 first-team PING All-American, second-team Golfweek All-American, and a three-time Southern Conference Player of the Year.
6. Thanks to a consistent 2017 Korn Ferry Tour season, Jaeger earned a PGA Tour card for 2018 with his 5th-place standings on the money list.
7. At the 2016 Ellie Mae Classic, Jaeger shot a 12-under par 58 in the first round. He would go on to win the event by seven strokes, and it was his first win on the Web.com Tour (now the Korn Ferry Tour). He set the 72-hole aggregate record with his 250 and tied the to-par record, at 30 under par
8. Jaeger has won six times on the Korn Ferry Tour.
9. His family remains in Germany and he still speaks German fluently.
10. According to his PGA Tour bio, Jaeger loves cars and racing. He has said he would be a rally car driver if he were not a golfer.
