German professional golfer, Stephan Jaeger has experience playing on both the PGA Tour and the Korn Ferry Tour. And since turning pro in 2012, the former University of Tennessee-Chattanooga graduate has worked with a number of caddies in doing so while claiming six Korn Ferry Tour victories along the way.

Brett Waldman has performed looper duties for Jaeger in the past, as has Kent Bulle, with the latter rising to mild notoriety last year after losing one of the German's clubs late on in the opening round of the 2023 Valspar Championship.

Moments after Jaeger had carded the low round of the day (66) to share the lead with Ryan Brehm, Bulle informed the German that he had left the player's 58-degree wedge somewhere on the back nine. Luckily for both, Jaeger had not needed it since the error was made, and the pair enjoyed a laugh about it before the lost club was returned prior to Friday.

Jaeger told reporters afterwards: "I told my caddie on 18, I was like, 'Hey, good job,'" and he's like, 'Hey, wait a minute on that one', you know, we finished the round with 13 clubs. I was like, 'What?' He's like, 'Yeah, I forgot your 58-degree on 15 at the par-3.' I hit it in the bunker and I needed it. So thank God I didn't need it for the rest of the round. And it kind of gave us a good laugh on 18, everybody in the group."

Bulle, who filled in a handful of times when Waldman was not around, is a very good player, himself. He has won twice on the PGA Tour Latinoamerica and has two Major appearances under his belt, even making the cut at the Open Championship in 2017.

"He's caddied for me three or four times," Jaeger said. "A couple good finishes last year actually with him. He knows what he's doing. He's played professional golf for a long time. He's not a first-timer. He knows what he's doing. So that makes it even funnier that he lost it."

Who Is Stephan Jaeger's Caddie?

(Image credit: Getty Images)

However, moving into the 2024 PGA Tour campaign, Jaeger currently has a man called Henry Diana on the bag. From Warren, Ohio - and currently based in St Simons Island, Georgia - Diana first started caddying back in 2002 and has enjoyed a long career carrying the bag of a number of top players.

As well as his previous gig with Tom Hoge, Diana has caddied for other PGA Tour professionals including Bill Haas, Colt Knost, Ben Crane, Cameron Beckman and Charles Howell III. It appears his longest partnership was with Howell III, though.

Diana seems to have been quite the player, himself, too. He played collegiate golf at the University of Alabama, an institution with a long and storied history when it comes to sports. The golf programme is not bad, either, having produced the likes of Major winner Justin Thomas and former amateur PGA Tour victor, Nick Dunlap.

Diana also played for several years on the Nike Tour, now the Korn Ferry Tour. He competed from 1993-1996, and then played in some events in 1998 and 2002. His best round when competing was T66 and his best finish was 53rd. They both came at the Nike Fort Smith Classic in 1998. He won $562.50 for the result.

In a brief interview with The Caddie Network, Diana said the best thing about doing his job is "watching the best players in the world on a daily basis."