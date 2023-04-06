10 Things You Didn't Know About Scott Stallings

1. Stallings was born in Worcester, Massachusetts but currently lives in Knoxville, Tennessee.

2. He attended Oak Ridge High School in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, and was an all-state golfer and a four-year member of the Dean’s List. He attended Tennessee Tech, where he was a two-time Ohio Valley Conference Player of the Year, winning seven tournaments, and was named an All-American in 2006.

3. Stallings turned professional in 2007.

4. He is sponsored by NOBULL, a brand perhaps best known in the world of CrossFit.

5. In his rookie year on the PGA Tour (2011), he won at The Greenbrier, beating Bob Estes and Bill Haas in a playoff. Also had a 3rd place showing in 28 starts. Spent the year blogging for BNET, the CBS Interactive Business Network

(Image credit: Getty Images)

6. In 2012 he won for the second time on the PGA Tour at the True South Classic in July. He then announced to television crews and the crowd the pregnancy of his wife with their first child. Stallings told his wife, Jennifer, that if he won, he was going to announce the news a week before originally planned.

7. Stallings was suspended for three months for violating the PGA Tour Anti-Doping Policy’s ban in 2015. The hormone his doctor gave him to address his medical problems was the issue. At the same time, Stallings was experiencing disturbingly high levels of exhaustion. He visited the doctor for a complete workup and he was diagnosed with acute adrenal fatigue. An MRT blood test showed his inflammatory markers were more representative of a sedentary, middle-aged man than a professional athlete. An allergy test revealed Stallings had reactions to sweet potato, barley, and milk, which were key ingredients in the protein powder he had been mixing into his shakes daily. “It was basically killing me, and I had used it for two straight years,” Stallings says.

8. Stallings underwent a two-night sleep study in 2015 as well. In the study, Stallings went into REM sleep only once, for a scant 15 minutes. Through testing, doctors determined that Stallings’ three childhood broken noses had resulted in injuries that made it difficult to breathe during sleep. Stallings then underwent surgery to fix his dysfunctional sinus cavity in July 2015 and after two weeks of pain, he saw near instantaneous improvement.

9. He third PGA Tour title came at the 2014 Farmers Insurance Open. He then lost in a four man playoff in the same event a year later.

10. Stallings has said that if he wasn't a professional golfer, he’d want to be a pediatrician.