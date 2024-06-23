10 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Hartlage
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Hartlage, a little bit better with these 10 facts
1. Lauren Hartlage was born 31st January 1998 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky
2. She played collegiate golf at the University of Louisville and won twice during her time there
3. She enjoyed a successful College career, and set a University of Louisville record as the first golfer to average below par for a season. Hartlage held a 71.53 stroke average in 17 rounds
4. Prior to turning professional, Hartlage participated in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She would end up missing the cut
5. She turned professional in 2021 and finished second at the 2021 Delta Downs Invitational on the Women’s All Pro Tour
6. She is currently dating professional golfer, Nick Tenuta, who has made multiple appearances on the PGA Tour
7. At the end of 2021, Hartlage finished T26 in the LPGA Q-Series to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2022 season
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A post shared by Lauren Hartlage (@laurenhartlage)
A photo posted by on
8. In her first few years on the LPGA Tour, Hartlage was forced to return to Q-School, but secured her LPGA Tour card back both times. In 38 events through 2022 and 2023, she made just 18 cuts
9. We believe she is a Chicago Cubs baseball fan, having been pictured with her partner at matches
10. At the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hartlage started the final day two back of leader, Amy Yang
Matt joined Golf Monthly in February 2021 covering weekend news, before also transitioning to equipment and testing. After freelancing for Golf Monthly and The PGA for 18 months, he was offered a full-time position at the company in October 2022 and continues to cover weekend news and social media, as well as help look after Golf Monthly’s many buyers’ guides and equipment reviews.
Taking up the game when he was just seven years of age, Matt made it into his county squad just a year later and continues to play the game at a high standard, with a handicap of around 2-4. To date, his best round came in 2016, where he shot a six-under-par 66 having been seven-under through nine holes. He currently plays at Witney Lakes in Oxfordshire and his favourite player is Rory McIlroy, despite nearly being struck by his second shot at the 17th during the 2015 BMW PGA Championship.
Matt’s current What’s In The Bag?
Driver: Honma TW747, 8.75°
Fairway Wood: TaylorMade Rocketballz Stage 2, 15°, 19°
Hybrid: Adams Super Hybrid, 22°
Irons: Mizuno MP54, 5-PW
Wedges: Cleveland 588 RTX 2.0 Tour Satin, 50°, 56°, 60°
Putter: Cleveland TFI 2135 Satin Cero
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x
-
-
DP World Tour Player Explains Why He Doesn't Go To The Range Before Rounds Anymore
Englishman Joe Dean is enjoying a fine year on the DP World Tour - all while avoiding the practice range before competitive rounds...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Protestors Target DP World Tour's KLM Open As Start Delayed
Tee times at the KLM Open were delayed by two hours due to an Extinction Rebellion protest at the golf course
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Almost 20 Years After Her First Tour Win, Amy Yang Is 18 Holes Away From Achieving A Life-Long Dream - And Potentially Setting Down The Path To Retirement
The Korean leads the KPMG Women's PGA Championship by two strokes heading into Sunday, and if she holds on then it may be the sweetest of swan songs to her career...
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
15 Things You Didn't Know About Amy Yang
Get to know multiple time LPGA Tour winner, Amy Yang, a little bit better with these 15 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Sarah Schmelzel Facts: 12 Things You Didn’t Know About The LPGA Tour Golfer
Get to know American LPGA Tour golfer, Sarah Schmelzel, better with these 12 facts…
By Joel Kulasingham Published
-
Which Golfers Have Won Olympic Medals?
A look at the golfers to have won medals at the Olympics - and how they achieved it
By Mike Hall Published
-
10 Things You Didn't Know About Wichanee Meechai
Get to know LPGA Tour player, Wichanee Meechai, a little bit better with these 10 facts
By Matt Cradock Published
-
Asterisk Talley: 12 Facts You Didn't Know About The Women's US Open Star
Get to know the highly-promising amateur golfer a little better with these facts about her life and career
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
US Women's Open Past Winners: Every Champion Since 1946
We look back at every winner of the US Women's Open since the championship's inception in 1946
By Elliott Heath Published
-
What Is The Lowest Ever Score In The US Women's Open?
The US Women's Open has consistently proved the toughest test in female Major championship golf
By Ben Fleming Published