10 Things You Didn't Know About Lauren Hartlage

Get to know LPGA Tour player, Lauren Hartlage, a little bit better with these 10 facts

Lauren Hartlage stares on whilst stood on the green
1. Lauren Hartlage was born 31st January 1998 in Elizabethtown, Kentucky

2. She played collegiate golf at the University of Louisville and won twice during her time there

3. She enjoyed a successful College career, and set a University of Louisville record as the first golfer to average below par for a season. Hartlage held a 71.53 stroke average in 17 rounds

Lauren Hartlage watches her approach shot

4. Prior to turning professional, Hartlage participated in the inaugural Augusta National Women’s Amateur. She would end up missing the cut

5. She turned professional in 2021 and finished second at the 2021 Delta Downs Invitational on the Women’s All Pro Tour

6. She is currently dating professional golfer, Nick Tenuta, who has made multiple appearances on the PGA Tour

7. At the end of 2021, Hartlage finished T26 in the LPGA Q-Series to earn LPGA Tour membership for the 2022 season

8. In her first few years on the LPGA Tour, Hartlage was forced to return to Q-School, but secured her LPGA Tour card back both times. In 38 events through 2022 and 2023, she made just 18 cuts

9. We believe she is a Chicago Cubs baseball fan, having been pictured with her partner at matches

10. At the 2024 KPMG Women's PGA Championship, Hartlage started the final day two back of leader, Amy Yang

