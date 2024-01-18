There Are Many Theories On How To Hit Longer Drives In Golf... But These Two Fundamentals Are The Secret To Power Off The Tee

For any player wanting to improve their golf game, adding distance to the driver is always high on the priority list. With distance being such an important aspect of the modern game, especially after the contentious golf ball rollback decision, we've drafted in Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ben Emerson to share a couple of key fundamentals which will help increase your length off the tee...

How Do You Hit The Ball Further?

Dustin Johnson's backswing (Image credit: Getty Images)

There are a couple of general ideas that you could focus on to improve your distance. Firstly, dedicating some time in the gym to build your strength will certainly allow you to add more force to your club. This can be achieved over a short period of time.

The other idea is to swing the club a lot further. If you think about some of the longer drive hitters in the world, like Dustin Johnson, they actually take the club back as far as they can in the backswing. The benefit of this is you then have the ability to apply a lot of force over a longer period of time, allowing you to build up that speed and ultimately your power.

So, why can't I get any distance with my driver?

The strong position created by Tiger Woods through his turn (Image credit: Getty Images)

The limitations golfers often face when attempting to increase distance are centred around their turn in the backswing. Players like Tiger Woods have a very strong body, allowing them to hold their turn and get a really good stretch to generate more power.

If you can't quite achieve that, there are some key fundamentals that you could try to increase your distance...

Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ben Emerson demonstrating how to generate power off the tee (Image credit: Tom Miles)

If a player is struggling with their turn, the first tip I ask them to try is lifting their left heel in the backswing. This is a great way to get the club to travel further, but you must remember to put it back on the ground during the downswing.

The second tip I ask them to try is lifting their arms. I see so many people trying to get around their body in their backswing, but that means that the radius isn't very far. By picking the club up, and getting it nice and high, you almost create the famous 'flying elbow', as demonstrated in the video.

Jack Nicklaus famously did both, with a raised left heel and the 'flying elbow', allowing the 18-time major winner to generate more speed.