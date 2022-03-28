Strong Vs Weak Golf Grip

Golf Monthly Newsletter Golf tips and expert instruction, golf club reviews and the latest golf equipment. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Golf Monthly. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When it comes to the grip, there are two main areas of concern for golfers - the strong and the weak golf grip. In the video and article below, PGA pro Ben Emerson talks through both and shares his tips on how best to make changes if you're struggling with this part of the game...

Starting with the strong golf grip, which is when both hands are too far over to the right for a right-hander. This produces a closing-down effect through impact as your hands become too active, which is usually what causes a hook shot out to the left.

Some people do make it work for them but more often than not it results in a release in the golf swing that is too active, promoting inconsistency in strike and direction.

In contrast, what we see with a weak grip is the complete opposite. The hands are over to the left far too much, meaning you can’t see any knuckles on the left hand and you can see too many on the right hand. What this then produces is a lazy release, with the club not squaring up properly, leaving the face open and resulting in push shots or even slices.

Golfers with a weak grip struggle to square the face up at impact, leading to pushes and slices (Image credit: Future)

For the majority of golfers, the best way to play golf to your potential is to use what is a neutral grip. For that, you want to see around two knuckles on each hand when you look down. What you should also notice is that a ‘V’ has formed between the index finger and thumb of your right hand and that should be pointing roughly towards your right shoulder.

However, as mentioned above, there are times when having a grip that is stronger than the perfect golf grip can be beneficial. For example, if you’re someone who struggles with how to stop slicing drives, or you just generally tend to miss the majority of your shots out to the right, playing around with a slightly stronger grip might help hone the feeling of releasing the club better through impact.

Strengthening your grip can improve your release pattern if you struggle with a slice (Image credit: Future)

If going down this route, be sure to proceed with caution, as it's just as important not to overdo it. When it comes to the grip, you want to make small, incremental changes until you reach the desired outcome.

The same thing can apply with weakening the grip. Let’s say you’re hooking the golf ball, weakening the position of the hands can stop them from flipping over so violently approaching and through impact, which should make it easier to square the club up more effectively and consistently.

It’s worth emphasising that it’s best to experiment with these things at the driving range before heading out onto the course. So, if you’re struggling with a strong or a weak grip, hopefully some of this advice will help you get started on the path to better, more consistent golf.