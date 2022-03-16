Strong Golf Grip: What Is It And How To Fix It
In this article and video, PGA pro Ben Emerson discusses the strong golf grip and how to work it back to neutral
Our hands are the only thing in contact with the club when we play golf, so having a grip that's going to help us perform at our best is absolutely vital. In the video and article below, PGA pro Ben Emerson discusses one of the most common faults when it comes to the grip and shares his tips on how to fix it...
Strong golf grip: What is it?
So, what does a strong grip look like and how can you identify it yourself? Knowing the answers to these questions is vital if you want to work towards a neutral golf grip that will help you control the clubface better.
As mentioned, having the perfect golf grip is so important as our hands are the only thing that’s connecting us to the golf club. For right-handers with a strong grip, what you’ll notice is that your top and bottom hands are turned too much to the right. So you’ll see three or even four knuckles on the left hand and none on the right.
What this promotes in the swing is active hands through impact, which leads to inconsistency due to a lack of control. Shutting the clubface down like this means people who have a strong grip tend to hit the ball predominantly from right to left, and will often wonder why they struggle with hooking the golf ball.
Strong golf grip: How to fix it
So, how do you grip a golf club? First thing’s first, you want the clubface pointing towards the target, and it’s easier to get a good visual of that with the club raised off the ground. Check Ben's demonstration in the video above for more detail.
From there, you want the grip to run through the pad of your lead hand. A nice checkpoint to see if you’re getting into a neutral position is to take all your fingers off, except the index, and see if you can still grip the club. If you can’t, try again until you are able to, and if you can, simply put the other fingers back on the grip and get a sense for how that neutral position feels.
Rather than the three or four knuckles of earlier, you should now be able to see two or two-and-a-half knuckles on the lead hand. Additionally, the thumb and index finger should form a ‘V’ with the line pointing towards your right shoulder.
With the other hand, keep the club raised and come in from the side so it naturally slots into place on top of the other - again, you want to see a couple of knuckles. If you've managed this, you’ll be in a really neutral position with the grip so you can deliver the club nice and square through impact and start to hit the ball straight.
Location: Sand Martins GC
Ben’s modern approach to golf coaching has seen him become one of the most sought-after coaches in the country and teaches none other than Robbie Williams. His honest, modern and fun style of coaching has help thousands of golfers of all ages and abilities and he has been coaching for over 20 years.
Advice for practice:
Start with slow, small swings. If you can’t do it small and slowly there is not a hope in hell of doing it at full speed with a full swing! In other sports such as rugby or martial arts they slow learn new moves/plays before making them at full speed.
Teaching philosophy:
‘Why guess when you can access’ Ever new student goes through a full TPI movement screen, 3D motion capture and pressure plate analysis as well as TrackMan and 2D video analysis. Coaching is based on facts and not guess work.
Most common problem:
A lack of clubface understanding and awareness. I get golfers to aim the clubface directly at the target and get them to make a slow swings and deliver the club to the ball with an open face, then repeat the same thing again but with a closed face, followed by one at the target. Giving them full awareness based on feelings errors to find a happy middle ground.
