What Is The Release In The Golf Swing?

Release in the golf swing is a phrase often used in golfing parlance, but it can cause confusion for a lot of people. In this video and article below, PGA pro Ben Emerson runs through everything you need to know...

Contrary to popular belief, releasing the club doesn’t simply mean chucking the hands through impact and letting the toe turn over aggressively. Rather, golfers should think of it as a way of releasing power through the body, club and into the ball at the correct moment. You want it to be something that occurs naturally and as a positive consequence of what’s come before.

RELATED: Best golf irons

There are a couple of common faults among amateurs that can lead to an inefficient release. One of them is known as casting, whereby the angle created between the arms and the club is released too early, resulting in a scooping motion at impact - this is such a power-killer.

Casting the club from the top of the swing will result in a loss of power and accuracy (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

A good drill to hone an effective release pattern can be done by placing a tee into the ground a few feet in front of the ball. From there, you’re going to rehearse a good impact position with the hands forward and the hips slightly open, before working on a few half-swing punch shots.

This is what a good impact position looks like (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

Crucially, you should not be trying to hit ‘at’ the ball. Get the sequence right and the club will breeze through impact, accelerating as it goes. Swing back until your lead arm is parallel to the ground, then swing through and try to stop when the clubhead is pointing at the tee. Don’t worry if it takes a few attempts to achieve the desired position; by simply working towards that goal, you’ll be improving your release and sequence as a byproduct.

When doing this drill, you want to get the club pointing at the tee shortly after impact (Image credit: Golf Monthly)

For every five balls, do the drill a few times and then hit one or two full shots during a practice session. If you dedicate yourself, you’ll start to notice improvements pretty quickly. The beauty of it is not just in its simplicity, but in the fact it can have a profound impact on your entire swing as well as how you deliver the club.

RELATED: Most popular drill on tour

So, if this is something you’ve struggled with, work on these pointers and enjoy crisper strikes that send the ball further and straighter.