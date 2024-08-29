Rickie Fowler's 5 Tee-To-Green Tips To Help You Play Better Golf
Rickie Fowler is an iconic name in the game of golf, with plenty of tour titles and a few near misses in the Majors. Here, he shares five tee-to-green tips...
Rickie Fowler has been one of the most recognisable figures in golf for most of his career, amassing 10 professional wins including six PGA Tour titles. Clad in his iconic orange apparel, Fowler finished runner-up in three out of the four Major Championships, and won't be ready to give up hope of eventually getting over the line.
He has made huge strides with his performances in the last couple of years, following a slump in form, and his hard work paid off when he ended a four-year winless streak to take the 2023 Rocket Mortgage Classic.
In this article, Rickie Fowler shares five tee-to-green tips to help you improve your own golf game...
1. Driving
I think with driving, people try to hit it hard. This is a good thing, but if you don’t know where it’s going, it really doesn’t matter how hard you’re hitting it. Swinging within yourself and figuring out how to properly hit it straight is key for consistency. Get that figured our first, and then you can move on to driving it further from there.
2. Irons
The middle of the green is always good. Recreational golfers won’t necessarily face pins in corners like we do at tournaments, but they still need to see the value of the middle of the green. You also need to accept how far you really hit or carry shots and not try to hit a club too hard, thinking ‘I’ve hit 6-iron 190 yards one time, I’m going to do that again’.
You should start simple, get the ball in the fairway and hit a lot of greens, and then you can start trying to fine-tune from there. If you’re just swinging hard and missing fairways, it’s going to be an uphill battle.
3. Bunker Play
My key with bunkers is an open face, so you’re exposing the sole of the club. Once it’s open, you need to have a weak top-hand grip, so that as you’re coming into the ball, you don’t have the ability to turn your wrist over and expose the leading edge to the sand. Your ball position needs to be very forward, if not off the front foot.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
4. Green Reading
There are a number of systems that you can learn to simplify green reading, such as AimPoint or Vector. I don’t use these systems because I’ve always been a good green reader myself. A lot of it is just training your feet and your eyes and the repetition of hitting putts. Being able to roll the ball and get an accurate view and feedback of where it’s starting is important.
My key, though, for good green reading is reps. Put yourself in situations where you can say ‘Okay, this looks like it’s two cups out’, and then hit a putt to see if it truly does what you were thinking. On top of all that, make sure the speed on your putts is really good each time. If your speed is off, it doesn’t matter how good your reads are. You’ve got to be able to match the speed and the read.
5. Chipping
I see recreational golfers flick at the ball or try to help it up in the air, but with chipping, your lower body needs to be fairly stable and your head should not move until after impact. Sometimes you see people go a little too short on the backswing and try to accelerate, rather than going for more of a consistent tempo.
However fast and far you take it back, that’s where speed is coming from – it’s very similar to a putting stroke. It’s all tempo and rhythm on basic chip shots. However far you take it back and how fast, that’s basically what you’re going to be putting back into the ball. As soon as you start changing speeds, that throws off the connection of the hands and the club.
Garrett Johnston is a golf reporter and presenter who’s covered pro golf for 12 years including over 30 majors. His goal each year is always to “grow with the rookies” on Tour. The idea is to get to know the superstars before they become household names. Tony Finau, Gary Woodland, and Patrick Reed are just some of the players Johnston has covered from their early pro careers for their hometown newspapers. Johnston’s favorite event is always The Open, and he credits his unforgettable experience covering the 2015 Open at St. Andrews where he got to interview Tom Watson (in his final Open) and winner Zach Johnson exclusively throughout the week as his favorite event so far. Johnston has also developed a strong rapport with Tour caddies and regularly contributes to Caddie Network and Golf.com. He also has his own podcast: Beyond The Clubhouse
-
-
'Loud, Obnoxious People Blasting Loud, Obnoxious Music' – Golfers Reveal Their Etiquette Annoyances, Views On Slow Play And More
How is modern golf etiquette viewed and what would golfers change? We asked six key questions and the responses were interesting...
By Fergus Bisset Published
-
Dunning Golf Reveals Team USA's Solheim Cup Uniforms
Dunning Golf has brought patriotism to life through the uniforms of the US Solheim Cup team
By Alison Root Published
-
Sway No More... Rid Your Golf Swing Of This Destructive Habit With One Expert Drill
Swaying in the golf swing can lead to a plethora of undesirable outcomes, but this simple drill from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Josh Mayo can remedy the issue...
By Joshua Mayo Published
-
Don't Ever Slice The Golf Ball Again... This One Simple Drill Is Your Saviour
Sick of a horrendous slice plaguing your performances and your scorecard? Banish the fault for good with this simple drill from a Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach
By Jo Taylor Published
-
This Pre-Shot Drill Is Used By A World-Class Ball Striker On The PGA Tour... And It Will Drastically Improve Your Golf Swing!
Striking the golf ball perfectly takes plenty of practice, but much of the hard work comes before you even swing the club. These 3 expert tips explain how...
By Joshua Mayo Published
-
Putting In The Wind: 3 Pro Tips To Score Well In Tough Conditions
Whether you love links golf, or the wind is causing havoc during your midweek medal, these 3 expert tips will help you to navigate the greens and putt well...
By Clive Tucker Published
-
This Quick Clubface Fix Will Save You Plenty Of Shots On The Golf Course...
Some of the most common faults in the golf swing relate to the clubface, but this quick fix from Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach John Howells can save the day...
By John Howells Published
-
I Could Have Thrown The Golf Ball Further Than Some Of My Tee Shots... But 4 Tips Helped Me To Flush It!
Generating power off the tee is crucial for shooting lower scores and reducing your handicap. These expert PGA pro tips can help you find those extra yards...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
5 Power Secrets From One Of LIV Golf's Biggest Hitters
Hitting the ball a long way off the tee doesn't have to be a pipe dream, especially with these five power tips from one of the biggest hitters in world golf...
By Barry Plummer Published
-
My Handicap Just Wouldn't Come Down... Until I Learned How To Play These 5 Tough Golf Shots
I was leaking shots on the course and sending my handicap in the wrong direction, but learning how to play five tricky golf shots really helped my scores...
By Clive Tucker Published