3 Ways To Generate Spin On Your Bunker Shots (Even For High-Handicappers)
Seeing a pro control their bunker shots with plenty of spin is a joy to behold, but how can you achieve it? 3 top tips have already levelled up my short game
Keith Wood
I recently attended the PGA North tournament at Sand Moor Golf Club and saw the top professionals put on a short game clinic.
Not only did they execute greenside bunker shots exceptionally well but it almost looked as though they had their golf ball on a piece of string.
The check and grab was impressive in itself, but seeing the ball zoom back three or four feet to nestle up to the side of the hole inspired me to learn how to generate spin out bunkers.
So, in a bid to improve my horrific short game, I reached out to Top 50 Coach Keith Wood for the sort of expert advice you can only get from someone who has coached at the highest level of the game for more than three decades... and it was pure gold!
You don't have to be a scratch golfer to achieve more spin either. If my typical high-handicap short game can improve with Keith's tips (and it has), then I am sure there is also hope for you to start zipping the golf ball around the green...
How To Generate Spin Out Of Bunkers
1. Better Wrist Hinge
There are many dynamics required to deliver a successful greenside bunker shot but creating more spin on the ball starts with the steepness of your takeaway.
Don't be afraid to really hinge your wrists – think of both thumbs up as you take the club back.
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You need a steep angle of attack into the sand to not only create spin on the ball but also height on the shot, which is essential for any high-faced traps.
2. Simple Line Drill
A simple drill to really improve impact is to draw a line in the sand and practise hitting the line, initially without a ball.
This tells you if you're in control of your impact point. Remember, from bunkers you are not aiming to hit the ball but a point behind it, so just practise thumping the line. You want the club to enter the sand on the line – that's the start of your divot.
3. Speed And Commitment
Through impact and into the follow-through you need commitment and speed.
Don't stop at impact. You need an element of smooth speed through the ball and on into a purposeful follow-through. The sand will impact and resist the club's speed so you have to combat that.
This is key... you need speed to generate backspin. The important part is where the speed comes from. It has to be a combined effort, mainly through a rotation of your upper body.
You'll see in the image above that my arms haven't travelled to a normal full-swing follow-through as I have held the clubface open, but my upper body is committed and faces the target.
Baz joined Golf Monthly in January 2024, and now leads the instruction section across all platforms - including print and digital. Working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches, he aims to curate and share useful tips on every aspect of the game - helping amateurs of all abilities to play better golf. Baz also contributes weekly to the features section, sharing his thoughts on the game we love and the topics that matter most. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Baz is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT
3-Wood: Benross Delta XT
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
- Keith WoodTop 50 Coach
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