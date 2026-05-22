3 Ways To Generate Spin On Your Bunker Shots (Even For High-Handicappers)

I recently attended the PGA North tournament at Sand Moor Golf Club and saw the top professionals put on a short game clinic.

Not only did they execute greenside bunker shots exceptionally well but it almost looked as though they had their golf ball on a piece of string.

The check and grab was impressive in itself, but seeing the ball zoom back three or four feet to nestle up to the side of the hole inspired me to learn how to generate spin out bunkers.

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So, in a bid to improve my horrific short game, I reached out to Top 50 Coach Keith Wood for the sort of expert advice you can only get from someone who has coached at the highest level of the game for more than three decades... and it was pure gold!

You don't have to be a scratch golfer to achieve more spin either. If my typical high-handicap short game can improve with Keith's tips (and it has), then I am sure there is also hope for you to start zipping the golf ball around the green...

How To Generate Spin Out Of Bunkers

1. Better Wrist Hinge

Wrist hinge, at the right time, is crucial for generating more spin on bunker shots (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

There are many dynamics required to deliver a successful greenside bunker shot but creating more spin on the ball starts with the steepness of your takeaway.

Don't be afraid to really hinge your wrists – think of both thumbs up as you take the club back.

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You need a steep angle of attack into the sand to not only create spin on the ball but also height on the shot, which is essential for any high-faced traps.

2. Simple Line Drill

This line drill is so easy to set up and carry out, but it could seriously improve the spin you get on your bunker shots (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

A simple drill to really improve impact is to draw a line in the sand and practise hitting the line, initially without a ball.

This tells you if you're in control of your impact point. Remember, from bunkers you are not aiming to hit the ball but a point behind it, so just practise thumping the line. You want the club to enter the sand on the line – that's the start of your divot.

3. Speed And Commitment

You have to commit with your upper body to generate the speed required for spin, but notice the finish position here allows me to hold the clubface open (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

Through impact and into the follow-through you need commitment and speed.

Don't stop at impact. You need an element of smooth speed through the ball and on into a purposeful follow-through. The sand will impact and resist the club's speed so you have to combat that.

This is key... you need speed to generate backspin. The important part is where the speed comes from. It has to be a combined effort, mainly through a rotation of your upper body.

You'll see in the image above that my arms haven't travelled to a normal full-swing follow-through as I have held the clubface open, but my upper body is committed and faces the target.