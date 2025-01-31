Playing Golf In Windy Conditions? Here's How to Adjust Your Technique And Chip Like A Pro

Many club golfers struggle with their short games at the best of times, but when the wind is howling around the green, it can strike fear into the hearts of even the most confident of players. However, with just a few simple set-up changes and some chipping drills to improve your feel and technique, you can overcome the elements and get up and down from anywhere.

On the subject of playing golf in windy conditions, I'd also recommend these tips for putting in the wind. Even if you're a fair weather golfer, you never know when the wind is going to pick up and having the skills to play good golf in tricky conditions is always going to be advantage.

HOW TO HIT CHIP SHOTS IN THE WIND

Ben Emerson PGA Pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ben’s modern approach to golf coaching has seen him become one of the most sought-after coaches in the country and teaches none other than Robbie Williams. His honest, modern and fun style of coaching has help thousands of golfers of all ages and abilities and he has been coaching for over 20 years.

I got to play golf at Trump Turnberry recently (pictured here), and the wind was up! The first thing I’d advise is to take a lower-lofted club, like an 8- or 9-iron, to keep the ball under the wind. Make sure your hands are forward of center (as below) and the ball position is a little further back in your stance. This will ensure you can get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.

In windy conditions make sure you hands are forward of center (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

We want to almost take the wrists out of play for this shot and instead encourage a good body turn. Place an alignment stick parallel to the grip of the club and allow it to continue up under your armpit. This is a good guide to ensure that you aren’t releasing the clubhead, as if you allow the head to move past your hands through the ball, you will get hit by the stick.

Take a low, wide swing with minimal wrist action, using a short backswing and follow- through to nip the ball off the turf. Try to focus on your hands winning the ‘race’ with the clubhead (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

The correct landing point is crucial and this is one of the great chipping drills to help you focus on finding it. With the wind swirling, you want to get the ball on the ground and running as early as possible, so finding the right spot to land it on is key. Set a gate up with six tees, as shown below, and practice landing your ball in that zone using the technique discussed.

I've focused on my landing spot - the tee gate highlighted in the blue circle (Image credit: Future)

If you manage to do this, the ball should release down to the hole. The idea is to completely avert your focus from the hole and instead divert your full attention to landing the ball in the zone. Play around practicing from different sides of the green and a variety of slopes and your chipping technique and strategy will improve on tricky chip shots in the wind.

FAQs

Q: How do you calculate distance in the wind?

Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

A: The general rule is to add 1% for every 1mph of headwind. For example, a 100-yard shot into a 5mph wind would equate to approximately 105 yards. A 100-yard shot into a 30mph wind would equate to approximately 130 yards. It's not an exact science, but it can be a useful guide.

Q: How high should I tee my ball in the wind?

A: Into a strong wind, the higher the ball goes, the more it’ll be affected, so it's a good idea to make set-up adjustments. Lowering the height of the tee can make a big difference. Once you've done that, moving the ball position back slightly and narrowing your stance will promote the lower launch you need. This will reduce the tilt of your spine, meaning you're less likely to hit it on the up.