Playing Golf In Windy Conditions? Here's How to Adjust Your Technique And Chip Like A Pro
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Ben Emerson demonstrates how to play chip shots in the wind
Many club golfers struggle with their short games at the best of times, but when the wind is howling around the green, it can strike fear into the hearts of even the most confident of players. However, with just a few simple set-up changes and some chipping drills to improve your feel and technique, you can overcome the elements and get up and down from anywhere.
On the subject of playing golf in windy conditions, I'd also recommend these tips for putting in the wind. Even if you're a fair weather golfer, you never know when the wind is going to pick up and having the skills to play good golf in tricky conditions is always going to be advantage.
HOW TO HIT CHIP SHOTS IN THE WIND
Ben’s modern approach to golf coaching has seen him become one of the most sought-after coaches in the country and teaches none other than Robbie Williams. His honest, modern and fun style of coaching has help thousands of golfers of all ages and abilities and he has been coaching for over 20 years.
I got to play golf at Trump Turnberry recently (pictured here), and the wind was up! The first thing I’d advise is to take a lower-lofted club, like an 8- or 9-iron, to keep the ball under the wind. Make sure your hands are forward of center (as below) and the ball position is a little further back in your stance. This will ensure you can get the ball rolling as quickly as possible.
We want to almost take the wrists out of play for this shot and instead encourage a good body turn. Place an alignment stick parallel to the grip of the club and allow it to continue up under your armpit. This is a good guide to ensure that you aren’t releasing the clubhead, as if you allow the head to move past your hands through the ball, you will get hit by the stick.
The correct landing point is crucial and this is one of the great chipping drills to help you focus on finding it. With the wind swirling, you want to get the ball on the ground and running as early as possible, so finding the right spot to land it on is key. Set a gate up with six tees, as shown below, and practice landing your ball in that zone using the technique discussed.
If you manage to do this, the ball should release down to the hole. The idea is to completely avert your focus from the hole and instead divert your full attention to landing the ball in the zone. Play around practicing from different sides of the green and a variety of slopes and your chipping technique and strategy will improve on tricky chip shots in the wind.
FAQs
Q: How do you calculate distance in the wind?
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
A: The general rule is to add 1% for every 1mph of headwind. For example, a 100-yard shot into a 5mph wind would equate to approximately 105 yards. A 100-yard shot into a 30mph wind would equate to approximately 130 yards. It's not an exact science, but it can be a useful guide.
Q: How high should I tee my ball in the wind?
A: Into a strong wind, the higher the ball goes, the more it’ll be affected, so it's a good idea to make set-up adjustments. Lowering the height of the tee can make a big difference. Once you've done that, moving the ball position back slightly and narrowing your stance will promote the lower launch you need. This will reduce the tilt of your spine, meaning you're less likely to hit it on the up.
Michael has been with Golf Monthly since 2008. As a multimedia journalist, he has also worked for The Football Association, where he created content to support the men's European Championships, The FA Cup, London 2012, and FA Women's Super League. As content editor at Foremost Golf, Michael worked closely with golf's biggest equipment manufacturers, and has developed an in-depth knowledge of this side of the industry. He's a regular contributor, covering instruction, equipment and feature content. Michael has interviewed many of the game's biggest stars, including seven World No.1s, and has attended and reported on many Major Championships and Ryder Cups around the world. He's a member of Formby Golf Club in Merseyside, UK.
- Ben EmersonTop 50 Coach
-
-
How To Hit Your Longest (And Straightest) Drive With These Top Tips From A Two-Time Tour Winner
Jordan Smith isn't just a powerful ball-striker - he's also one of the most accurate. Here's what you can learn from the former Portugal Masters champ...
By Michael Weston Published
-
Shane Lowry Completes Iconic Hole-In-One Hat-Trick To Claim Surely The Best Set Of Aces Ever In Golf
Shane Lowry must have the most iconic hole-in-one resume in the game after adding an ace at the glorious seventh at Pebble Beach to his previous ones at Augusta National and TPC Sawgrass
By Paul Higham Published