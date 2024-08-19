Putting In The Wind: 3 Pro Tips To Score Well In Tough Conditions

Whether you love links golf, or the wind is causing havoc during your midweek medal, these 3 expert tips will help you to navigate the greens and putt well...

Wind blowing trees on a golf course and Scottie Scheffler hitting a putt at the Open Championship
Nail these three key fundamentals to improve your putting in windy conditions
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Clive Tucker
By
published

No matter where you play your golf around the world, it's likely that you have to at least occasionally deal with the full force of the elements. Calculating distance in the wind can be tricky, both from the tee and on approach, but attempting to hole a putt while being battered by the breeze is an altogether different challenge.

There are three key fundamentals to putting well when the wind gets up. Number one is stability – without it your stroke and strike will never really be consistent. The second is rhythm as wind can affect that; and finally distance control, which is vital on the long-range putts you’re more likely to face when the wind gets up and your approach proximity varies.

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Clive Tucker breaks down each of these aspects in more detail and shares his expert tips on putting well in the wind...

1. Stability Is King

Stability is the number- one priority in the wind, so I would recommend making your stance a little wider but with the ball in the same position relative to your front foot. Then place a little more weight on your left side so you’re firmly rooted. The more stable you can be at address, the easier it will be to maintain it when putting.

A good way to check your stability is to feed an alignment stick through your belt buckles and loops at the front. You can then see how much it moves about as you make your stroke. If it remains relatively still, you’ll know your shoulders are working from a very stable base.

Shane Lowry putting in wet and windy conditions at the Open Championship

The third round of the 2024 Open Championship challenged players with strong wind, making it difficult to putt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

2. Think 'One-And-Two'

Next up is rhythm. First, identify your normal rhythm, which you can do indoors or outside when it’s calm and warm. Mine would be a ‘one-and-two’ rhythm talking at normal speed – ‘one’ as I take the putter back; ‘and’ during the slight pause between backstroke and forward stroke; and ‘two’ as I actually make the stroke. Keep that in mind and you’ll be able to maintain a constant rhythm and putt better when being buffeted by the wind.

Ludvig Aberg hitting a putt in windy conditions at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ludvig Aberg using a textbook putting rhythm to ensure a smooth roll on his putt in windy conditions

(Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Distance Control Drill

This is a great drill to sharpen distance control in the wind. Put three tee pegs down in an arc beyond the hole a putter’s length away. Then take six balls and place them at five, seven, nine, 11, 13 and 15 paces from the hole, so around 15 to 45ft.

The goal is to see how many either go in or past the hole, but not beyond the tee pegs. You can even score it to make it more competitive – perhaps three for holing it, one for finding the scoring zone and minus one for being short or too long, which will also teach you to not leave anything short!

You can adapt this to suit whatever putts you’re finding most tricky – so, if you’re struggling downhill from distance, set it up on a downslope.

Clive Tucker
Clive Tucker
Top 50 Coach

Location: Mannings Heath 

Clive spent ten years as a playing professional before making the move into elite coaching. He's worked with a number of Tour professionals, and one of his great strengths is being able to tailor his instruction for each student no matter what their level. 

Teaching philosophy:

Make changes and growth pertinent, measurable, simple and enjoyable. Give students the skills to develop and manage their game as well as possible. Ultimately, help them to become independent. 

Significant influences:

I was taught by some very gifted coaches whilst playing on Tour, and have watched teachers with all kinds of philosophies whilst I've been coaching for the last 20 years. All have had such a positive effect. George Robb had a very keen eye; David Leadbetter was extremely diligent; Denis Pugh, generous and encouraging; Mac O`Grady was a fountain of knowledge, and Pete Cowen an inspiration. Michael Dalgleish was also a world class physio. 

Greatest success story:

Working with Graeme McDowell and David Howell have been particular highlights. During my time working with them, they rose from roughly 150th in the world to 4th and 9th, respectively, and competed in six Ryder Cups between them.

