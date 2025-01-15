This Dan Grieve Short Game Video Instantly Improved My Chip And Run Technique... And It Was So Simple!

Dan Grieve is one the best short game coaches in the world, helping numerous professionals and amateurs to improve their performances around the greens through his expert tuition.

Having a plethora of short game shots in your arsenal is a great way to shoot lower scores and reduce your handicap, so spending time working on how to hit a chip and run shot, the flop shot or the one stop and hop shot is always a valuable investment.

In this article, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve shares three simple drills to master the chip and run shot, as well as some of his expert advice, in a bid to help you get up-and-down more often...

Dan Grieve Short Game Series: The Chip And Run Shot

Dan Grieve PGA Pro and Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve is one of the world's leading short game experts, having had considerable success with a collection of tour pros including Charley Hull and Georgia Hall, as well as improving the performances of countless amateurs. His short game school is the most attended in the UK, and his reputation in the short-game sphere is revered and well-respected.

Quick Tips For The Chip And Run Shot

Relax - too much pressure and rigidity in your setup and swing can lead to thin strikes on the golf ball. Maintain connection between your triceps and rib cage in the swing. Remove lateral movement - rotate around a fixed point which is your lead side. Experiment with different lofts - they will produce different results for the same technique and will allow you to get close to the pin from any position. Try these three simple drills as part of your practice routine - you will immediately notice better control of your low point and cleaner strikes.

1. Just Relax

The first thing you need to consider when playing a chip shot around the green is how relaxed you need to be in order to execute the skill effectively. Most amateur golfers are way too tight over the ball, which makes it hard to get any feel or touch around the greens.

One of the biggest problems I see is that a lot of amateurs grip the club way too tight, maybe 10 out of 10 in terms of pressure, and are very rigid in their setup. That often leads to thin strikes on the golf ball, sending it way over the green and leaving yourself another similar short coming back (or worse).

To address this issue, try my very simple drill. Stand naturally in your golf posture and let your arms hang down without holding the club. What you will notice is that when your arms hang naturally, they have a slight bend to them. Nobody walks around with their arms fully extended rigidly at the elbow, but that's often they way that amateur golfers hold their club when trying to hit chip shots.

Once you arms are hanging naturally, with a slight bend at the elbow, pick up the club and take your normal golf grip. Maintain that loose, relaxed feel to your setup but ensure your triceps are connected to your rib cage. This will add fluidity to your swing and allow you to increase your feel for delicate chip shots around the green.

Dan Grieve is a world-renowned short game expert who has helped countless amateurs to improve their performances around the green (Image credit: Howard Boylan)

2. Lateral Movement

When playing a chip and run shot, one of the things that can cause you problems is too much lateral movement in the swing. This side-to-side movement can compromise your strike and lead to thin and fat strikes of the ball.

To hit a chip shot, you need to rotate around a fixed point - which is always on your lead side. Imagine a pole that runs from your lead foot, through your lead hip and shoulder and up through your ear on the target side. All you are going to do is simply rotate around that line created by the imaginary pole.

It's true that weight transfer in the full swing is a good thing, but for your short game that movement is going to hurt you. A great drill to master this fundamental aspect of the chip and run shot is to remove all the weight from your trail foot by allowing yourself to come up onto the tip of your toes (as demonstrated in the video).

If you start moving around in this drill, you will notice your foot plant flat on the ground to ensure you don't fall over. Try hitting a few shots where the weight is solely on the lead side, keeping the trail side nice and calm while remaining on the toes. This will improve your control over your low point and allow you to hit consistently cleaner strikes.

Even the top PGA Tour players use the chip and run shot to get up-and-down around the greens... (Image credit: Getty Images)

3. Use Different Lofts

Too many golfers stick to the same club around the greens, probably because it's the one they feel most comfortable with. However, it's important to consider a number of factors before settling on the loft you actually need to execute that shot effectively.

In the video, I am at Apes Hill in Barbados and the particular green I am using has the grain growing towards me - which will take speed out of the first bounce. You will need to consider the length of shot you need to hit, how much spin you create, and whether the wind is likely to help or hinder the roll of the ball.

All those things go into the calculation for your club selection, but first you need to practice with different lofts to see how each reacts. Take your 7-iron, 9-iron and a 52 degree wedge (or similar) out onto the short game area or onto the course to practice. Pick an area on the green, or mark one out if you'd prefer, and try to hit the same area each time with your first club.

Make a note of how the shot reacts and how far it rolls out. In the video, I started with my 52 degree wedge which had a little check and then released up towards the hole. The setup, speed and swing is exactly the same, but for my 9-iron I don't need to carry it as far. I carry this shot around a third of the way, but as it has a lot less spin than my 52 degree wedge it releases out much further and provides a similar end result.

By using different lofts, you develop an instinct for which shot is required on the course based on the specific situation your find yourself in. I would recommend building this practice drill into your routine, as it will help you to shave shots of your scores around the greens.

FAQs

Q: What is the best club to use for a chip and run shot?

A: Golf Monthly says... The truth is that there is no one perfect club to execute the chip and run shot, as it depends on a number of factors like the pin position, the grain on the greens and the wind. Something between a 7-iron and a lower lofted wedge is often considered to be the most practical to achieve the best results, but we would advise practicing with a number of options to see what feels right for you in different situations.

Q: Do professionals use the chip and run shot?

A: Golf Monthly says... Absolutely! Professional golfers often use the chip and run shot to get the ball releasing on the green towards the pin, with their incredible touch and feel often leading to impressive results. Sometimes, when there are no obstacles in front of you, the chip and run is a great option to get the ball tucked nice and close to the pin.

