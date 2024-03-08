Matteo Manassero Just Shot An 11-UNDER-PAR Round Of 61... Here Are 7 Of His Best Putting Tips
The four-time DP World Tour winner shares 7 simple putting tips to help you make more birdies...
Matteo Manassero has had quite the career so far, winning four titles in as many years and becoming the youngest ever DP World Tour champion at just 17 years old.
His last DP World Tour victory was more than ten years ago now, causing him to fall down the Official World Golf Rankings, but he certainly appears to be back to his best after an 11-under-par round of 61 in South Africa.
Following an an impressive bogey-free scorecard, littered with seven birdies and two eagles, we decided to share seven of Manassero's top putting tips to help you wield the flat stick like a champion...
1.Positive approach and varied practice
It’s essential for amateurs to adopt a positive attitude. It’s easy to get frustrated because you naturally feel you should be able to put the ball in a hole that really isn’t that far way. But we all know it’s more complex than that.
If you go to the driving range and hit a succession of really good shots you
feel happy. But if you make ten putts in a row from ten feet, you don’t get the same satisfaction you do when you hit a driver 280 yards.
I don’t think people approach putting in the right way. You shouldn’t stand alone on a putting green doing endless drills, because that can get boring, especially if you’re not putting well. You should try to enjoy it more, set challenges, have competitions with friends, maybe play for £10 or a drink.
2. Pre-shot routine
I look at the putt from behind the ball, from one side and then from behind the hole. After that, I should know the line. If I have any doubts I’ll probably look again, but I try to have as little doubt as possible when I stand up to hit the putt.
Feet are very important for feeling the shape of the green and understanding the surface you’re putting on. If I look from all sides but have a different impression when I stand over the putt, I go with that feeling. My feet make the final decision. It’s really hard to start a putt when you feel you’re aiming in the wrong place, even if your eyes tell you it’s right.
3. My technique
The putting technique doesn't have to be complicated. first thing I do is make sure my eyes are over the top of the ball, and then I take up a comfortable, athletic position, but not rigid. When you stand over the ball you should grip the putter, rest it on the ground and go.
Prepare well, concentrate, feel the pace with a few practice strokes and commit to your line, but when you’ve done all that, don’t mess around. Stand over the ball, look at the hole one more time and away you go.
4. Working on feel
Feel is probably the most important thing in putting. I don’t think it comes so much from the hands, but rather from the eyes. If you look at the hole, glance down and then look away from the hole in the opposite direction, you know how hard you have to hit it.
It’s a hand-eye connection that exists automatically once you’ve visualised the putt. Your eyes remember the putt, and your body knows how much to move. It’s not something you can teach, but something you can practise.
Hit some putts looking just at the hole, and in the opposite direction of the hole, so you’re not really thinking about how much you have to move the putter or how hard you have to hit it. It’s more natural.
5. Develop rhythm
If you want to produce a smooth stroke, you can’t grip the putter hard. On a scale of one to ten, I probably grip the putter at four so my hands are quite loose. I tend to have quite a small backstroke and hit at the ball, similar to one of the best putters ever to play on the PGA Tour, Brandt Snedeker.
I’m a ‘hitter’, as they stay, instead of a ‘swinger’ – which means more backswing and a little less follow-through – like Ernie Els. I don’t think there’s a right or wrong way, but being a ‘hitter’ takes the bigger backswing out of play, so you’re more compact. I think it’s a more repeatable technique.
6. Lag putting
Using the feel drill is useful on lag putting, as is putting a stick two feet behind the hole. Then, from 30ft away take five balls and try to stop them all between the hole and the stick. Whatever your technique, just try to get the pace right. Putting is all down to practice.
7. Six-footers
With short putts like six-footers, I always line up a mark on my ball with where I want to hit the putt. On the practice green, I go around the hole with multiple balls from different directions, like a clock. Of course I’m trying to hole them, but it’s more about the feel of different putts and trying to make a good stroke. Spending a little time on the putting green before going out is really important.
With six-footers on the course, the only thing I’m thinking about is the first foot. It’s not so much about pace, but starting the ball on the right line is crucial. All the putter has to do is start the putt on the right line. It might hit something, but you can’t control that. Just concentrate on committing to your line, aiming in the right place and setting the ball off straight. Don’t overthink things.
The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.
Get the Golf Monthly Newsletter
Subscribe to the Golf Monthly newsletter to stay up to date with all the latest tour news, equipment news, reviews, head-to-heads and buyer’s guides from our team of experienced experts.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
-
-
How Many Birdies Has Tiger Woods Made In His PGA Tour Career?
He made 91 birdies alone in those four tournaments that comprised the Tiger Slam, but how many birdies has Tiger Woods had in his PGA Tour career in total?
By Roderick Easdale Published
-
Player Director Warns It Would Be 'Very Dangerous' For PGA Tour To Try And Go On Alone Without Saudi Backing
Webb Simpson has called on the PGA Tour to do a deal with the PIF in order to protect its long-term health
By Jonny Leighfield Published
-
Justin Rose Shares 5 Tee To Green Tips To Help You Play Better Golf
The former US Open Champion shares a top tip for every area of your game, so that you can play better golf from tee to green...
By Garrett Johnston Published
-
Water Left And Out Of Bounds Right... Take The Fear Out Of Tight Tee Shots With Four Expert Strategy Tips
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andrew Reynolds shares four simple strategy tips to help you overcome those trouble-laden, tight tee shots...
By Andrew Reynolds Published
-
The Average PGA Tour Golfer Makes 87% Of Putts From Inside 10 Feet... This Expert Drill Can Help You Improve Your Success From The 'Golden Distance'
This simple putting drill can help you increase your consistency and make more birdies...
By Ged Walters Published
-
Matsuyama Gained 6 Strokes From Tee To Green In His Mind-Blowing Final Round At The Genesis Invitational... This Simple Ball-Striking Drill Will Help You Flush It Like Hideki
The newly-crowned Genesis Invitational winner was sensational from tee to green at Riviera. Below, Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Andrew Reynolds reveals a simple drill to help improve your ball-striking
By Andrew Reynolds Published
-
I Can Show You A Great Drill To Escape Greenside Bunkers Every Time... All You Need Is A 5-Iron!
Golf Monthly Top 50 Coach Dan Grieve shares a great practice drill for escaping greenside bunkers... with a 5-iron!
By Dan Grieve Published
-
LIV Golf Las Vegas Champion Dustin Johnson Revealed One Key Area That Could Drastically Improve Your Ball Striking... And Anyone Can Do It
The three-time LIV Golf Champion shared a great tip to help you strike it better with more consistency...
By Neil Tappin Published
-
Our Expert Reveals Three Golf Drills That Will (Quite Literally) Turn Your Game Around
Optimise your distance and perfect your ball striking with these three drills for from one of our Golf Monthly Top 50 Coaches...
By Katie Dawkins Published
-
Full Swing Season 2 Star Justin Thomas Is Known For His Premium Ball-Striking Ability... We Analyse His Swing To Help You Strike It Better
The two-time Major Champion and Full Swing Season 2 star is one of the best ball-strikers around, so we asked one of our experts to analyse his swing...
By Barney Puttick Last updated