LIV Golf Las Vegas Champion Dustin Johnson Revealed One Key Area That Could Drastically Improve Your Ball Striking... And Anyone Can Do It
The three-time LIV Golf winner shared a great tip to help you strike it better with more consistency...
Throughout his career, Dustin Johnson has been considered one of the best ball strikers in world golf, and his recent success in LIV Golf events suggests that is certainly still the case.
He ranked in the top-10 for driving distance and greens in regulation at Las Vegas Country Club, demonstrating once again his ability to crush it with the driver and utilise laser-precise irons on approach to the green.
DJ won his third LIV Golf title in as many years when taking the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas trophy, and his brilliant ball-striking tip could help you level-up your game...
Dustin Johnson's Ball Striking Tip: Knee Flex
In an attempt to make a long backswing and store up as much power as possible, you can over-rotate and strengthen your right knee. The result is a reverse pivot, which places the majority of weight on your left side at the top of the swing. This mistake also causes the club to swing back longer than you need, making it extremely difficult to square the clubface at impact.
You need to shorten your swing and correct your weight shift in order to create more power with your driver. To do so, work on maintaining a slight knee bend in your right knee all the way from address to the top of your swing.
As you take your club to the top, let your body weight shift to your right heel so you feel athletic and loaded with energy. You’ll find that your swing feels a little shorter than normal, but this is a good thing. In reality, all you’re doing is getting rid of an artificially long backswing that was actually sapping the power from your swing.
Barry Plummer is our Staff Writer, joining in January 2024 after seven years as a PE Teacher. He now writes about instruction, working closely with Golf Monthly's Top 50 Coaches to provide hints and tips about all aspects of the game. As someone who came into golf at a later age, Barry is very passionate about supporting the growth of the game and creating opportunities for everyone to access it. A member at Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he looks forward to getting out on the course at least once a week and making up for lost time in the pursuit of a respectable handicap.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Ping G425
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Mizuno JPX 921 4-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
