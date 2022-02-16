How To Hit Your Irons Straight

1 Underlying causes

As with any bad shot, it is important to understand the reasons behind it before we can set about making improvements. It may surprise you that the push actually comes from the hook family, with the path of the club approaching the ball too far from the inside and the clubface square to that path. So if you want to stop pushing the ball, it's worth knowing how to fix a hook.

Likewise, if you pull iron shots, this comes from the same family as the slice. In this case it might well be that you are cutting across the ball or your swing is coming over the top. Either way, identifying the problematic ball flight is the start of the process.

Grip Check

If you are looking to hit straighter iron shots, you will need a sound golf grip. In particular, take a look at the 'v' between the thumb and forefinger of your right hand. It should be pointing towards your right shoulder. If it is pointing at your chip, your grip is weak and you'll open the face at impact, hitting pushes. If it is strong, it will point right of your right shoulder and you'll hit pulls.

(Image credit: Kenny Smith)

Over the stick drill

Lay an alignment stick on the ground on the correct target line about five yards in front of you and then work on hitting the ball straight over the stick.

To do this, your arms will need to go down the line rather than out to the right (as they would in a push) or in to the left (as they would for a pull).