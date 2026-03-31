Stop Overcomplicating Your Short Game! Go Back To Basics With 3 No-Nonsense Fundamentals

After working with a vast array of PGA Professionals to curate the ultimate short game clinic, one thing became clear... keeping it simple is always the best approach.

Mastering the fundamentals can help you avoid the 7 most common mistakes amateurs make around the green (which you can see in the video below) and will give you a great plan to use in practice - also avoiding one of the 7 things you should never do at the range.

Ged Walters is a top PGA Professional and Top 50 Coach who has helped amateurs and professionals to improve as golfers over a two decade long career, but he stills sees far too many players overcomplicating the short game.

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In this article, Ged shares his expertly crafted no-nonsense approach to short game fundamentals, focusing on three key but simple aspects, which aim to demystify the chip shot technique and help you to get up and down more often from around the green...

3 Short Game Fundamentals To Improve Chip Shot Technique

1. Controlling Tempo

A solid short game is all about controlling tempo, maintaining structure and nailing the fundamentals. Your arms move in a straight line in the backswing, keeping the body as quiet as possible with minimal rotation.

Then, in the downswing, the chest turns through as the arms keep swinging down the line of the white cane in the ground here. Don't speed up as it's hard to control distance then. Rather, keep a nice fluid motion and focus on controlling tempo.

Using an alignment stick can help to give you instant visual feedback on your short game (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

In terms of the perfect grip, ensure the hands are slightly turned in and the arms hang naturally. The left hand should sit more on top with the grip running through the middle joint of the index finger and the base of the little finger.

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The right hand mirrors this, with the left thumb under the pad of the right thumb when both hands are on the club. Don't grip tightly as this kills greenside control.

2. Setup

Ideally you want a narrow stance for a short-game shot, as you aren't looking to generate tons of power. Your weight distribution should favour the lead side, with around 70% of the pressure going into that lead foot.

It should remain there throughout the swing. For a standard chip, the perfect ball position should be central in your stance, but this can vary depending on the type of shot you're looking to play.

If the ball position is further forward, the clubhead will come into impact with more dynamic loft; if the ball position is further back, it will have less loft and a lower launch.

Mastering the correct set up is crucial for getting up and down consistently (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

3. Maintaining Structure

Maintaining structure with the arms is key to keeping width in the radius of the swing. If your radius breaks down, tops, thins or fats will come into play. Keeping the connection between the arms is crucial throughout the swing.

As you can see, I am using two alignment sticks here to create an ‘X' shape, crossing over near my wrists and running up my arms and under my armpits.

This is the correct arm structure that you need to maintain, focusing on keeping that triangle between the arms and shoulders consistent throughout the swing.

Use this alignment stick drill in practice to bed in good habits around the green.

Use alignment sticks to to feel that connection between your arms and body (Image credit: Kevin Murray)

What I Learned From Playing A Round Of Golf With Ged Walters...

I've had the pleasure to play a number of rounds of golf with Ged Walters, frequently leaning on his extensive coaching experience and expertise to improve my own game.

In our most recent visit to the course, Ged gave me some great advice about a transformational short game shot I never knew I needed. This lesson drastically improved my ability to get up and down and improved my historically disgusting chipping technique.

Essentially, this shot required me to be a little bit more brave in trusting the loft on the golf club, but once I had practiced it I found I was able to change the club I was using to alter the shot trajectory without needing to alter my technique!

I've broken the technique down, below, into a step-by-step guide for you to try yourself...

Ged Walters demonstrating the transformational short game shot that helped to drastically improve my performances around the green (Image credit: Mark Newcombe)