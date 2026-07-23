This Common Short Putting Misconception Is Holding You Back (Here’s How To Hole More)

Missing a short putt on the golf course is one of the most infuriating experiences for any player - regardless of ability or experience within the game.

There are plenty of great tips and drills on how to hole out more often from short range in our ultimate putting improvement guide, or our tailored high-handicapper's putting manual, but many amateurs don't realise they are stifling their potential due to a common misconception.

According to putting expert James Jankowksi, who has helped more than 3000 golfers to improve on the greens, the idea that you should never aim outside the hole for a short putt is misleading.

Below, James explains why and shares his top tips to help you hole more short putts on the course...

This Common Short Putting Misconception Is Holding You Back

Before we start, let's look at the latest Shot Scope data to see what sort of success rate you should be looking for from 0-3ft.

Benchmarking yourself against the average amateur in your handicap index bracket is a great exercise to help you understand your starting point, which you can then build on with James' expert tips below.