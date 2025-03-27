Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Lesson: Master Slopes & Transform Your Short Game Today

Unlock the forgotten bunker secrets of Seve Ballesteros! Learn how to conquer tricky uphill and downhill lies and immediately transform your short game...

Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot, with a smaller image of Seve Ballesteros celebrating a good bunker shot and an inset image of Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot from an uphill slope
This timeless bunker lesson from Seve Ballesteros could be the key to supercharging your short game
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Barry Plummer's avatar
By
published

Seve Ballesteros is widely regarded as having the best short game in the history of golf, with many players developing their understanding for how to hit a bunker shot based on his iconic touch and technique.

So many golfers would benefit from studying the short game of the five-time Major Champion, something which he helped many amateurs do when sharing his invaluable tips and lessons with Golf Monthly back in the 1980s.

Our archive is rich with Seve content, so we did some digging and looked over what the great man had to say about one of the hardest bunker shots you'll face... hitting from a slope.

This piece from our August 1983 issue is an absolute gem, and could be the key to your short game success during the 2025 golf season.

Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Tips

Tips by...
Seve Ballesteros, The Open, St Andrews, 1984
Tips by...
Severiano 'Seve' Ballesteros

Seve Ballesteros was one of the greatest players ever to play the game of golf, winning 5 Major Championships and a record 50 European Tour titles in his career. The World Golf Hall of Famer was also revered for his legendary short game, which helped him to win the European Tour Order of Merit six times and be crowned European Tour Golfer of The Year on three occasions. Fellow legend of the game Tiger Woods described Seve as being "one of the most talented and exciting golfers to ever play the game". Since his passing in 2011, he has remained a role model and hero for players around the world and is frequently remembered during the bi-annual Ryder Cup due to his significant role in the event representing Team Europe between 1979 and 1997.

DOWNHILL SLOPES

When the ball is lying on a downhill slope in a bunker the ball position should be played a little bit further back, towards the right foot. That way you are less likely to thin the shot.

When preparing for the shot, it is important to have a mental picture of the clubhead, through impact, following the downward slope of the sand. Then, when you swing, the clubhead should follow the downslope. If you try to swing in the normal way you can also thin the shot.

UPHILL SLOPES

If your ball is lying on an uphill slope in a bunker you should have the ball a little bit more towards the left foot at address. This will help you to avoid digging too deeply into the sand with the clubhead going too much below the ball.

It is also advisable, when playing from an upslope, to aim a little bit to the right of your target because you will probably draw the ball a little bit to the left of the spot at which you are aiming.

One important thing in playing this type of shot is to make sure that, during the downswing, you transfer your weight onto the right foot. This puts you in the correct position for making a good hit through the ball.

Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot from an uphill lie

Hitting a bunker shot from a slope is a tricky shot, but Seve's tips make it simple

(Image credit: Getty Images)

BALL ABOVE YOUR FEET

Another situation you can have in a bunker is the one where you have the ball a little bit higher than the level of the feet. This can prove to be quite a simple shot, for the reason that you should swing in exactly the same way as you would if the ball was lying on the same level as the feet.

However, it is important when the ball is higher than the feet to aim a little bit to the right because you will always tend to pull the ball a little bit to the left from this position.

BALL BELOW YOUR FEET

When the ball is below the level of the feet in a bunker the swing is just the same as it would be for a shot from a level lie, but you must open the clubface a little bit, and aim a bit to the left because, from this position, you tend to slice the shot.

Some people worry about this type of shot because they think they are likely to top the ball. But, so long as you get your position right at address, then swing normally, this will not happen.

Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot from a downhill slope at The Masters at Augusta National

Seve was a short game magician, able to conjure shots that most golfers couldn't even dream of playing

(Image credit: Getty Images)

How Good Are Amateur Golfers From The Bunker?

According to the latest Shot Scope data, amateur golfers get up-and-down from the sand less than four times out of ten, irrespective of their handicap index. There is plenty of discrepancy depending on the ability of the golfer, however, as a scratch golfer makes a sand save 37 percent of the time in comparison to a 15-handicapper (18%), 20-handicapper (15%) and a 25-handicapper (10%) who achieve this far less often.

The table below shows that there is clear correlation between improved sand save percentages and a player's handicap index, so investing some time in practicing your bunker play using Seve's tips would be a great investment ready for the golf season.

Swipe to scroll horizontally
Sand save percentage for amateur golfers by handicap index
Header Cell - Column 0

0 hcp

5 hcp

10 hcp

15 hcp

20 hcp

25 hcp

Sand Save %

37%

23%

20%

18%

15%

10%

What are the best drills for improving bunker shots?

Golf Monthly says:

There are so many great drills to improve bunker shots, but one of our favourites is line drill. Draw two lines in the sand with your clubhead. One will represent the entry point into the sand (back line) and one will represent the ball position. The lines should be around a clubhead width apart.

Take some practice swings aiming to hit the back line first, before also striking through the front line with your follow through post-impact. You want to hit the sand before the ball, which is the opposite to the advice you would hear in standard ball striking tips.

Once you are confident, introduce a ball onto the front line and you should notice much more consistent results from the sand.

Want To Read More Expert Golf Tips From Legends Of The Game?

The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.

Barry Plummer
Barry Plummer
Staff Writer

Driven by a deep passion for golf and a commitment to helping others improve their game, Barry Plummer leads the instruction section across Golf Monthly's print and digital platforms. Drawing upon his own experience and in close collaboration with the prestigious Golf Monthly Top 50 Coaches, he provides actionable and expert-backed advice to help amateur golfers improve their game and achieve lower scores. As an active member of Sand Moor Golf Club in Leeds, he maintains a practical, on-course understanding of the challenges faced by golfers. His commitment to providing evidence-based advice, combined with his continuous involvement in the golfing community, establishes him as a trusted and authoritative voice in golf instruction.

Barry is currently playing:

Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver

Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid

Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW

Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54

Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour

Latest in Tips
Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot, with a smaller image of Seve Ballesteros celebrating a good bunker shot and an inset image of Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot from an uphill slope
Tips Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Lesson: Master Slopes & Transform Your Short Game Today
Nick Bonfield, Alison Root and Sam De&#039;Ath shouting fore and pointing right after a wayward tee shot, plus an inset image of a frustrated golfer laying on the green
Tips Is Your Golf Swing Failing You? This All-Encompassing Drill Can Instantly Save It
Steve North hitting a driver, an iron, a wedge, a bunker shot and a putt, with the scenery from the 10th hole at Trump Turnberry as the backdrop
Tips I Attended An Exclusive Tee To Green Masterclass With A Top Golf Coach... Now I'm Sharing His 6 Transformative Tips With You
Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson and Tony Finau in the finish position after hitting driver
Tips 5 Things The Biggest Hitters Do To Generate Power In Their Golf Swing (And How You Can Copy Them)
Latest in Features
Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot, with a smaller image of Seve Ballesteros celebrating a good bunker shot and an inset image of Seve Ballesteros hitting a bunker shot from an uphill slope
Tips Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Lesson: Master Slopes & Transform Your Short Game Today
16th Tee Shot at Walton Heath OLD
Features Tee Box Inequality: Why Aren't All Tees Rated For Women?
The 16ht hole at Bentham Golf Club
UK and Ireland A Pod By The 9th Green... Is This Modern Golf Travel At Its Finest?
Female golfer on the fairway
Features What I Learned From My First Golf Competition: The Unexpected Importance Of Preparation

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

You might also like
View More ▸