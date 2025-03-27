Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Lesson: Master Slopes & Transform Your Short Game Today
Unlock the forgotten bunker secrets of Seve Ballesteros! Learn how to conquer tricky uphill and downhill lies and immediately transform your short game...
Seve Ballesteros is widely regarded as having the best short game in the history of golf, with many players developing their understanding for how to hit a bunker shot based on his iconic touch and technique.
So many golfers would benefit from studying the short game of the five-time Major Champion, something which he helped many amateurs do when sharing his invaluable tips and lessons with Golf Monthly back in the 1980s.
Our archive is rich with Seve content, so we did some digging and looked over what the great man had to say about one of the hardest bunker shots you'll face... hitting from a slope.
This piece from our August 1983 issue is an absolute gem, and could be the key to your short game success during the 2025 golf season.
Seve's 'Lost' Bunker Tips
Seve Ballesteros was one of the greatest players ever to play the game of golf, winning 5 Major Championships and a record 50 European Tour titles in his career. The World Golf Hall of Famer was also revered for his legendary short game, which helped him to win the European Tour Order of Merit six times and be crowned European Tour Golfer of The Year on three occasions. Fellow legend of the game Tiger Woods described Seve as being "one of the most talented and exciting golfers to ever play the game". Since his passing in 2011, he has remained a role model and hero for players around the world and is frequently remembered during the bi-annual Ryder Cup due to his significant role in the event representing Team Europe between 1979 and 1997.
DOWNHILL SLOPES
When the ball is lying on a downhill slope in a bunker the ball position should be played a little bit further back, towards the right foot. That way you are less likely to thin the shot.
When preparing for the shot, it is important to have a mental picture of the clubhead, through impact, following the downward slope of the sand. Then, when you swing, the clubhead should follow the downslope. If you try to swing in the normal way you can also thin the shot.
UPHILL SLOPES
If your ball is lying on an uphill slope in a bunker you should have the ball a little bit more towards the left foot at address. This will help you to avoid digging too deeply into the sand with the clubhead going too much below the ball.
It is also advisable, when playing from an upslope, to aim a little bit to the right of your target because you will probably draw the ball a little bit to the left of the spot at which you are aiming.
One important thing in playing this type of shot is to make sure that, during the downswing, you transfer your weight onto the right foot. This puts you in the correct position for making a good hit through the ball.
BALL ABOVE YOUR FEET
Another situation you can have in a bunker is the one where you have the ball a little bit higher than the level of the feet. This can prove to be quite a simple shot, for the reason that you should swing in exactly the same way as you would if the ball was lying on the same level as the feet.
However, it is important when the ball is higher than the feet to aim a little bit to the right because you will always tend to pull the ball a little bit to the left from this position.
BALL BELOW YOUR FEET
When the ball is below the level of the feet in a bunker the swing is just the same as it would be for a shot from a level lie, but you must open the clubface a little bit, and aim a bit to the left because, from this position, you tend to slice the shot.
Some people worry about this type of shot because they think they are likely to top the ball. But, so long as you get your position right at address, then swing normally, this will not happen.
How Good Are Amateur Golfers From The Bunker?
According to the latest Shot Scope data, amateur golfers get up-and-down from the sand less than four times out of ten, irrespective of their handicap index. There is plenty of discrepancy depending on the ability of the golfer, however, as a scratch golfer makes a sand save 37 percent of the time in comparison to a 15-handicapper (18%), 20-handicapper (15%) and a 25-handicapper (10%) who achieve this far less often.
The table below shows that there is clear correlation between improved sand save percentages and a player's handicap index, so investing some time in practicing your bunker play using Seve's tips would be a great investment ready for the golf season.
|Header Cell - Column 0
0 hcp
5 hcp
10 hcp
15 hcp
20 hcp
25 hcp
Sand Save %
37%
23%
20%
18%
15%
10%
What are the best drills for improving bunker shots?
Golf Monthly says:
There are so many great drills to improve bunker shots, but one of our favourites is line drill. Draw two lines in the sand with your clubhead. One will represent the entry point into the sand (back line) and one will represent the ball position. The lines should be around a clubhead width apart.
Take some practice swings aiming to hit the back line first, before also striking through the front line with your follow through post-impact. You want to hit the sand before the ball, which is the opposite to the advice you would hear in standard ball striking tips.
Once you are confident, introduce a ball onto the front line and you should notice much more consistent results from the sand.
Want To Read More Expert Golf Tips From Legends Of The Game?
The Golf Monthly archive is a gold mine of brilliant reads, documenting a journey through the history of golf dating back to our first issue in 1911. Take advantage of over 100 years of invaluable tips from the best tour professionals and coaches in world golf, by subscribing to the online Golf Monthly Archive.
Driven by a deep passion for golf and a commitment to helping others improve their game, Barry Plummer leads the instruction section across Golf Monthly's print and digital platforms.
Barry is currently playing:
Driver: Benross Delta XT Driver
Hybrid: TaylorMade Stealth 4 Hybrid
Irons: Benross Delta XT 5-PW
Wedges: TaylorMade RAC 60, Callaway Jaws MD5 54
Putter: TaylorMade Spider Tour
