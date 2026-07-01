I've Tested Every 2026 Putter And These Are My 17 Favorites

As the Golf Monthly putter tester, I have managed to get my hands on a lot of different flat-sticks over the last few years. It seems this area of the golf club market has truly exploded, with seemingly every brand now offering blades, mid-mallets, high MOI putters, zero torque designs, and everything in between.

Basically every shape and size is covered, and there are great options in all categories, which makes purchasing a new model pretty tricky. How do you filter down to the model you want? Well, this is where I come in to try and help you out. I have picked out 17 of my top picks for 2026 below, and if you want more information, then please scroll down a bit further to check out my full video on this guide.

A bit more on my testing first. All of the models below have been put through their paces so I can get a true understanding of how they perform, how they feel, how easy they are to use, and so on. I do this by using the putters as much as possible in my everyday golfing life, both on the course and the putting green, completing multiple practice drills. So without further ado, my top picks for 2026...